Herald roundup: Fox Chapel track teams fall to Pine-Richland

The Fox Chapel track team suffered a pair of narrow losses to Pine-Richland on March 28 as the girls lost 79-71, and the boys fell 77-73.

“We did have some good performances, despite the final scores,” FC coach Tom Moul said.

The first-place finishers for Fox Chapel girls were: the 3,200 relay (Caelan Miller, Annika Urban, Ziya Xu, Sarena Seeger), Miller (1,600 and 800), Seeger (3,200), Kate Carnevale (200), Taylor Thiele (triple jump), Amanda Schilcher (shot put), Eras Yager (discus) and Yezmeyn Chaudry (javelin).

Boys winners were: the 3,200 relay (Adam Cook, Christian Fitch, Ian Brown, John Folkerts), Cook (3,200), Ryan Santilli (800), Andrew Jeffrey (100 and 200), Mo Muhina (300 hurdles), Billy Meyers (high jump), Conner Romango (long jump) and Ben Kronman (triple jump).

Boys tennis

Fox Chapel blanked Woodland Hills, 5-0, in a Section 3-AAA match March 29. Milo Baron, Neil Bencherif and Jared Nord won in singles, and the doubles teams of Jared Cohen/Kurran Singh and Karsten Lagerquist/Will Kabazie also posted wins.

The Foxes then defeated section rival Shady Side Academy, 5-0, on March 31. In singles, Robby Shymansky beat Naman Dua, Baron won over Tanay Kumta and Bencherif swept Luke Uhlman. In doubles, Nord and Singh beat Alex Reuter and Cole Hartman, while Lagerquist and Jay Kashyap defeated Jack Demchak and Jai Garnesh. The Foxes are 3-0 in section and 8-0 overall.

Girls lacrosse

The Fox Chapel girls lacrosse team cruised by Latrobe, 14-5, on March 27.

Kate Goodwin led the attack with five goals and an assist.

Meg McCrady had three goals and an assist, while Ali Wessel contributed three goals. Mikayla D'Cunha scored a goal and had a pair of assists with Mary Ellis adding a goal and three assists. S

loan Rost added a goal and Margeaux Essey picked up an assist. Makenzie Miller had four saves in goal.

The Foxes had an easy time March 28 as they blasted Penn-Trafford, 28-3. McCrady scored six goals and had two assists while Goodwin notched five goals and an assist and Rost netted five goals.

Ellis had two goals and five assists and D'Cunha added a pair of goals and a pair of assists.

Wessel and Mckenna Blazer each had three goals with Margeaux Essey and Kirsten Owick adding a goal each. Rebecca Klaas had an assist with Miller and Megan Botos each earning a save in goal.

On March 30, the Foxes (4-0) held on for a 14-13 win over Peters Township. Goodwin scored six goals, giving her 21 in four games. McCrady added three goals and an assist, Ellis had a goal and three assists, Wessel contributed a pair of goals and an assist and Rost scored twice. Miller made eight saves.

Boys lacrosse

In a Section 2-AAA game March 29, Shady Side Academy boys lacrosse defeated Latrobe, 14-1. Clay Krol had four goals and an assist, with Henry Muse scoring four goals, Ben Ream adding three goals and an assist, Mac Ference scoring a goal with three assists, Colm O'Connor adding a goal and an assist and Jack Naughton picking up a goal. Marco Germinaro and Chris Woodings each earned an assist, and Adam Williams had two saves in goal.

Basketball

The 21st annual Cager Classic was held at Highlands High School on March 24-25, and four Fox Chapel basketball players made their presence felt. The skills competitions were held March 24, and Fox Chapel's Bryanna Urso finished second in the Hot Shot competition.

The all-star games were held March 25. In the girls' game, Fox Chapel's Gabby Badway scored 15 points while Urso added seven to help lead their East team to a 76-55 win.

The boys game had FC's Jake Livingston and Michael Snowball playing for the East. Livingston scored 18 points and Snowball had 10 as the East held on for a 99-92 win.

Volleyball

Fox Chapel will host a nine-team boys varsity volleyball tournament Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. Central York, Bethel Park, Pine-Richland and Butler are among teams competing.

An admission fee of $5 per adult and $3 per student will be collected at the door. Concessions will include snacks and hot food. Raffle tickets for Steelers games will be sold throughout the day.

“In 2005, when the Foxes were relative unknowns and despite a good number of other tournaments, I decided we needed our own,” coach Phil O'Keeffe said. “While it's grown and shrunk and grown over the years, it's always competitive and it's always great to see all the teams participate.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.