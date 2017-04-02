Gateway's Miller sisters shine at state gymnastics event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A thumb injury has ended the 2016-17 season for one of the region's top gymnasts.

Olivia Miller, a junior a Gateway, suffered a broken thumb during a training routine on the uneven bars Saturday morning.

She was set to compete at the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic Region 7 championships Thursday in Landover, Md.

“I am really disappointed,” Miller said. “You always want to end the season strong, whether that's at states, regionals or nationals. I hoped to have a good regional meet and make it back to nationals. I had put so much hard work in and only had two practices left (before regionals).”

The Pitt recruit tied for sixth in the all-around at last year's regional tournament to punch her nationals ticket.

Despite the sudden end to this season, Miller has one USA Gymnastics season left before joining the Panthers.

She said when she's fully recovered, she will begin physical and mental preparation for the 2017-18 campaign, including her quest for strong finish at the season-ending championship meets.

Miller was coming off a momentum-building title in the uneven bars at the state championships March 18 and 19 at Central Mountain High School in Mill Hall.

She earned a spot at the regional competition with a sixth-place finish in the all-around for her Level 10 age group, which combined the scores and place finishes on four events — uneven bars, vault, beam and floor exercise.

Level 10 is the top of the line in the USAG Junior Olympic system.

Miller scored a 9.750 on the uneven bars at states, the best single score in any of the four events out of the 124 competitors in the five Level 10 age groups.

It also tied her for 26th best in the country this year for the Level 10 uneven bars. The best score is a 9.85, so she is not that far off from the top.

Miller finished with a 37.850 in the all-around. Of the 27 in her age group, 11 are Division I recruits.

The success at states ran in the family as Olivia's younger sister, Joanna, also brought home state gold.

And she also did it on the uneven bars.

Joanna, a 9-year-old Level 5 gymnast, scored a 9.625 in that event at her state competition March 4 at Bucks County Community College near Philadelphia.

The score tied her for first place. She added scores in the vault, beam and floor to finish sixth out of 21 in the all-around (36.175) for her age group.

“It was cool to win the title,” said Joanna, who has been training in gymnastics for four years. “I wasn't expecting to win, but I had a really good bar routine. When I saw my score, I was even more excited.”

The 9.625 was the best score for a single event among the 278 gymnasts across all 12 age groups in the Level 5 competition.

“Usually, uneven bars can be difficult, and gymnasts tend to struggle on that more than any other event,” Olivia said.

“I like uneven bars, and I think they're fun. Joanna seems to enjoy it the same way I do. It's pretty cool. We're kind of like the dynamic duo on bars.”

Gymnasts in Level 5 do not advance past the state competition. Regional competitions are for those in Levels 8 to 10.

“I want to be a good role model for Joanna,” Olivia said. “I hope she continues to have the same love for the sport that I have, keeps getting better and makes it big one day.”

Both sisters put in a couple of hours of training a day several times a week at Gymkhana in Monroeville in order to keep sharp in their events.

Joanna said she wants to get better in the sport, and looks to big sister for inspiration.

“I really watch (Olivia) when she practices, and I just fell in love with (uneven) bars,” Joanna said. “I want to be as good as she is. I also make sure I am working hard on my other routines, like Olivia does. I am excited to see how far I can go.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.