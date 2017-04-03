New coach hopes to guide deep playoff run for QV boys lacrosse

The 2017 season barely has begun, but the Quaker Valley boys lacrosse team already has taken on Mother Nature, a condensed calendar, and the flu.

The Quakers had practices and scrimmages snowed out and had to share gym time with other spring sports and the basketball team, which made a long playoff run. Some players also had to finish up their hockey and wrestling obligations. And then, an illness spread through the team.

That's a lot for any team to confront, especially one with a new coach, Chip Hansen, who took over for Kyle Bliss after Bliss relocated for his job. But Hansen, who served as an assistant coach at Quaker Valley Middle School in 2014-15, has the advantage of knowing his squad.

“I took a year off of coaching, and I missed these kids,” Hansen said. “I've know them since middle school. I like the attention to detail, focus and work ethic that they bring. They have a desire to win.”

The Quakers did plenty of that last year, compiling a 13-6 record and reaching the WPIAL semifinals before falling to Hampton. Hansen, who played at Bethany, coached lacrosse at Fox Chapel in the 1990s and competed in the Pittsburgh Lacrosse Club for more than a decade, knows he inherited a strong collection of talent.

On the attack, Quaker Valley features Evan Frund, Jake Giotto and David Kraus. At midfield, there's Geoff Magin, Connor Mangan, team captain Devin Sye and Beau Tomczak, whom Hansen thinks can emerge as an impact player. Jacob Pesicka and John Rooney protect the net in front of goalies Jon Auth and Smith Johnson.

“There's a good base here,” Hansen said. “The key will be getting stronger as the season goes on. With a new coach, there's a different offense and defense that's run. You're starting fresh, in a way. We want to build on last year and shake out the cobwebs and rust from the offseason. We've got some talented kids here, some who could play at the next level.”

The Quakers are off to a fast start in 2017, defeating Penn-Trafford, 16-12, in the club's season opener. Quaker Valley will compete for WPIAL Section 1-AA supremacy against Chartiers Valley, Gateway, Moon, Seton-La Salle, South Fayette, Trinity and Winchester Thurston.

“There are so many good teams out there in the WPIAL, and no one's going to hand you anything,” Hansen said. “But we want to win the section, and make a run at the state title. It will take health, hard work and focus.

“If we do all the little stuff right — picking up ground balls, catching and throwing — everything else takes care of itself,' Hansen added. “We're heavy on the fundamentals, and try not overcomplicate things. It's like the lacrosse equivalent of the Packers Sweep — we want to execute our game plan so well that even if people know what's coming, we can succeed.”

