Norwin girls lacrosse makes early statement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Norwin girls lacrosse team opened the 2017 season by making history.

After spending several years playing as a club team, the Knights are playing an official WPIAL schedule. They got their first win since the transition as they topped Hempfield, 14-11.

“That is a big win for us,” Norwin coach Mackenzie McGuire said. “We lost to Hempfield, 20-4 and 20-11, last season. It is great motivation for our team. Other teams see us as underdogs, and the team was ready to make a statement.”

The Norwin program got its start in 2014 and has been competing with teams from across the WPIAL since. One of the benefits of being a full-time varsity squad is the team gets to play in Norwin Knights Stadium. In the past they played home games on one of the school's practice fields.

The move to becoming a WPIAL member has seen a spike in numbers, and the Knights are fielding varsity and junior varsity teams this season.

“We have 38 girls in the program,” McGuire said. “We were at 20 to 25 last year. Now that we have a varsity and junior varsity team, practices have become more intense with girls competing for a spot.”

In their debut WPIAL season, the Knights will competes in Class AAA Section 3 against Fox Chapel, Freeport, Hempfield, Indiana, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford and Shady Side Academy.

“Fox Chapel is the team to beat,” McGuire said. “But it is an overall competitive section. Hempfield is pretty good and so are Latrobe and Shady Side.”

The team's strength should be a talented group of midfielders. The group includes Wheeling Jesuit recruit Gionna Alessandro, Isabella Buffalini, Alanna Ferris, Kassidy Battiste and Kylie Schultz.

“We have them rotating,” McGuire said. “Our biggest strength as a team is that we are good at running. We have quick girls. They are able to hustle and beat people for loose balls.”

The attack will be bolstered by Maura Gabauer and Maura Columbus.

McGuire praised the aggressiveness of the team's four defenders. The group of Megan Polczynski, Kiana Francis, Skylar Astorino and Haley Arbore are prepared to keep the opposing team's attack in check.

“They are a huge benefit,” McGuire said. “They are beyond aggressive. If there is a ground ball, they are attacking it. They are definitely our four most aggressive girls.”

In goal will be a new face in Julia Ruzewski. The sophomore is new to the program but brings a presence to the circle.

“She has some experience,” McGuire said. “She played the whole game against Hempfield. She is really strong at clearing the ball.”

McGuire said the team is focus on making a push to the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs. But more importantly, she wants to see Norwin look the part of a varsity program.

“We want to run our system,” McGuire said. “In the past, we went through the motions of trying to get a stop and hoping our shots went in. I want things to become second nature for us. I want to see us make smarter choices, communicate more and just coming together as a team.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.