Realignment slots 3rd-year Penn-Trafford girls lacrosse into Section 2-AAA

The Penn-Trafford girls lacrosse team arrived on the WPIAL scene sooner than expected.

Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. Six years ago, the boys at Penn-Trafford assembled a squad, and the girls followed in spring 2015.

Now, co-head coaches Hayley Kacharis and Julie Ryan, who will graduate this spring from Duquesne, will look to transition the team from what started only three years ago with summer clinics and partial seasons, to playing on a bigger stage for higher stakes. PIAA realignment moved less-developed programs such as the Warriors from divisions to classes based on enrollment.

“We are playing teams who have been playing for a while now, which is a good challenge for our team,” said Ryan, a former lacrosse captain at Hempfield. “We are looking at this season not as a numbers game but more of a learning experience. The harder our competition, the more our team will learn. Our team has good spirits and we're all really close, which makes the season really fun.”

Section 2-AAA will feature Fox Chapel, which made the playoffs in Division 1 in 2016, as well as familiar opponents such as Latrobe and Hempfield, both Division II playoff qualifiers last season.

Kachris, who has been playing lacrosse since third grade, has the sport in her blood. Her brother Even plays at Holy Cross and sister Jeanne will start this year at Johns Hopkins. Kachris, a Florida native, helped with lacrosse camps, which interested in her in coaching. When an opportunity to start a lacrosse team presented itself through their connections playing on the Duquesne women's club team, Kachris and Ryan sprung at the opportunity.

“Our boys team was started before us, and I think the district realized how much interest the program was getting,” said Kachris, who also spoke of establishing a girls youth program at some point. “(Penn-Trafford boys coach) Rob Martin reached out to us. To our surprise, our first few clinics had a huge turnout.”

This year the team will feature sophomore captain and leading scorer Karah Thatcher, who plays midfield, along with her freshman sister, Rachel. Senior captain Jess Deutsch will be joined on attack by Emily Zuchelli. Senior Nicole Ertman will lead the defense.

“Our overall expectations for the season are not focused on the score,” Ryan said. “But more on getting all the girls, both returning and new, more field experience. Our goal is to get the girls to understand all aspects of the game starting with stick skills, all the way up to anticipating the next play on the field.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.