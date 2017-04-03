Franklin Regional girls lacrosse aligned for special season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Franklin Regional girls lacrosse team is focused on a trip to Station Square later this season.

The Panthers are aiming for a berth in the WPIAL Class AA championship game.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to clinch the section and make a run for the championship,” coach Eric Barnabei said. “This is the fourth year for multiple players working in a system as varsity starters since I returned to coaching (at Franklin Regional) four years ago.

“The growth of the team over the years, along with very talented upcoming classes — specifically a strong freshman class — helps us align with success.”

Franklin Regional started the season last week with a pair of impressive wins, rolling past Section 1 foes Greensburg Salem, 14-1, and Greensburg Central Catholic, 14-2.

Senior attacker Anna Stephens and senior midfielder Danielle Hodowanec scored a combined seven goals apiece in the two games. Angie Giannangeli, a junior midfielder, and Silvia Bononi, a senior attacker, both added four, and junior attacker Francesca Giacchino chipped in with two.

“We have a very talented group of players this season,” assistant coach Kayla Platt said. “We have very high expectations for the team. Our goal as a whole is to make it to Highmark Stadium for the WPIAL final. Our senior class deserves this and has worked four years for it to finally pay off.”

Franklin Regional qualified for the WPIAL Division I playoffs last season as the fourth-place team in section play, finishing behind Pine-Richland, Quaker Valley and Fox Chapel. It was the Panthers' first playoff appearance since 2011.

Seniors from a year ago were Jessica Watt, Shannon Bickmore, Danielle Bratton, Laura Fritez, Nicole Mostowy, Elizabeth Pokol, Alyssa Rose, Natalie Sciulli and Laura Snyder.

FR ended up with a 9-7 overall record in 2016, improving from 5-9-1 in 2015.

Stephens has been the Panthers' leading scorer the past two years with 63 and 70 goals, and she is closing in on her 200th career goal.

“Anna is a well-rounded athlete, as well as a big leader on the field,” Platt said. “She is a great team player and is very self-motivated. She dominates on the attack end of the field.

“She has been a big part of the team the past few years. There will be very big shoes to fill for next season.”

FR's starting lineup consists of Hodowanec, Giannangeli and freshman Christina Hodowanec at midfield; Stephens, Bononi, Giacchino and freshman Noelle Boyd at the attack positions; senior Meghan Callahan, and juniors Julia Kukalis, Leah Myers and Grace Scherpereel on defense; and senior Maria Cefola at goaltender.

Christina Hodowanec, Boyd, Myers and junior midfielder Hannah Turacy scored their first high school goals last week.

Danielle Hodowanec, Stephens and Cefola were selected for the U19 National team last season, and Cefola also was an Academic All-American. Hodowanec, Stephens, Cefola and Bononi are the captains.

“I am impressed with the leadership quality from our captains,” said Barnabei, who previously coached the Panthers from 2002-09. “We have perhaps the best goalie, along with a veteran defense. Maria is the best goalie in the league and (the best goalie) that has come through the FR girls program. We may also have the strongest midfield line in our division, along with the top scoring attack player with Anna.”

Other squad members this season include senior Avery Eisaman (midfield); juniors Juliana Merlina (midfield) and Lauren Lynch (defense); and four sophomores: midfielders Courtney Giles and Hailey Politano, and attackers Elissa Novelli and Allison Fehl.

Along with Christina Hodowanec and Boyd, top freshman prospects in the program include midfielders Julia Perry and Halen Lauer; attackers Hailey Dimott, Riley Pottinger, Lauren Callahan and Anna Rowley; defenders Erin Rafferty, Angela Forsythe, Grace Seymour and Maddie Carrick; and goaltender Kendra Delissio.

“We have some very talented freshmen on our team this year,” Platt said.

Stephens, Cefola and Callahan received all-section honors last season.

“The team's top strength is the ability to move the ball,” said Barnabei, who also is assisted by Dom Banabei, his father; and Ben Stephens, Anna's older brother. “We can be unbeatable when this is executed flawlessly.”

Just ask the Panthers' first two opponents.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.