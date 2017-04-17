Plum lacrosse program building with youth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Plum boys lacrosse program is still young, and still growing.

The Mustangs, in their fourth year of existence, have a large group of freshmen in the program this season.

“We're young; we have some young players who are adjusting to the high school game,” coach Tom Wesolowski said. “They will definitely help us in the future.

“I consider the season to be a ladder. Our object each year is to climb a rung up the ladder. We want to get better every day and play the best game we can play. Our focus is to play good lacrosse.”

There are 34 players in the program this season. The Mustangs' starting lineup consists of four seniors, five juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen.

“We're playing a good number of freshmen, sophomores and juniors,” Wesolowski said. “We have some kids who are rotating. It's a good foundation to build off.”

Three players are sharing the captaincy role — attacker Elliot Peterman, midfielder Nino Fischetti and defender Shane McCallum.

“Our captains have been playing for us all four years,” Wesolowski said. “They're committed to building the program.”

Peterman, Fischetti and McCallum, all seniors, are joined in the starting lineup by sophomore Nick Hubner and freshman Donovan Palmer at the attack position; Mike Rihn and Matt Hartley, both juniors, and senior Dom Hodil at midfield; junior defenders Colin Patton and Dan Dominkush; along with freshman Devin Zerjav and junior Dom Alese, who rotate at the goaltender position.

Peterman, Fischetti and Rihn also were starters in 2016.

The Mustangs' leading reserves include Ryan Gallagher, a junior midfielder; Nick Pushic, a freshman midfielder; plus Seth Norcutt and John Kadlecik, a pair of sophomore defenders.

Three new senior midfielders on the team are Nolan Puhala and Ryan Loebig, who skated for Plum's PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship and state finalist hockey team this past season; and Quinn Stezoski, who competed on the Mustangs' soccer team in the fall. They call themselves “The Grind Line.”

“They are good athletes. They bring that leadership to our team,” Wesolowski said. “They are good team players; they kind of fit into our club. They give us a personality.

“The seniors and upperclassmen know the game. They know what's expected of them. It's a challenge for them and an opportunity for them; an opportunity to show their talents.

Others reserves include seniors Jordan Cortazzo, Anthony Capalongo and Marc Gralish; and juniors Lucas Foster and Ryan Miller.

Along with Palmer, Pushic and Zerjav, freshman prospects this year consist of Noah Lane, Tyler Milko and Tyler Gallagher; along with Larry Scafuri, Jeremy D'Antonio, Rylan Cramer, Ethan Mittereder, Christian Jones, Matt McKinley and Brayden Bauer.

Last year, Plum, competing in Section 2 in Division II, challenged for a WPIAL playoff spot until the final week of the season.

There were 14 seniors on the squad, including a group of eight — Frank Casile, Logan Martin, Garrett Montgomery, Joe Durso, Dylan Dominkush, Tommy Melchiore, Alex Miller and Jakob Lefchik – that had been with the program since its start in 2014.

Casile, who led the team in scoring last season with 34 goals and 16 assists, and Lefchik are freshman members of the St. Vincent College men's lacrosse program.

This year, the Mustangs are members of Section 2 in Class 6A, along with the likes of Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn Trafford and Shady Side Academy.

Plum opened the week with an 0-4 record.

“Tougher competition is going to be a stiffer challenge for us,” said Wesolowski , who is assisted by Chas Casile. “We are a young team, and it'll take a little time to get where we need to be. The problem with a young team is it's hard to find your identity. Our goal is to continue to get better.

“But our kids work very hard and are committed to becoming the best lacrosse players they can be. With that attitude and a commitment to playing as a team, I feel very confident our guys will be successful.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.