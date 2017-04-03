Plum girls lacrosse opens WPIAL season with win

Three years ago as a first-year fledgling club sport, Plum girls lacrosse coach Marlo Svidron looked near and far for teams to play. She drove around the area looking to schedule matches and even went as far as scheduling a middle school lacrosse team to play — in Erie.

Plum lost that match and the score has been forgotten.

Nevertheless, the Mustangs took their fair share of lumps in their two seasons as a club team. But now in their first season playing in the WPIAL, the Mustangs are not only confident they can win some matches but feel like they have a shot at making a run at the Class AA postseason.

“My goal is to make the playoffs,” Svidron said. “We've really improved over the past few years. The improvement is unbelievable. They've learned the strategies. I'm expecting us to be competitive in our conference.”

Plum (1-0) took the first step in its quest by starting the season with a 16-6 win over Section 1-AA foe Yough. Another feather in Svidron's cap is that the junior varsity team won too, 8-1.

“They can taste it,” Svidron said before the Yough win. “I think that's why they continue to push.”

Plum has grown from a team that started out with 11 players with no substitutes to a roster featuring more than 40 players. The sport has taken over at Plum and shows no signs of going away anytime soon.

“I was nervous at signups because I have too many players,” Svidron said. “Next year, I would expect that I'll have to have tryouts. It's the fastest growing sport in Plum High School sports right now.”

Svidron's juniors and seniors are the ones who broke ground and built the program's foundation. Players such as Shannon Soboslay, Gianna Palmieri, Taylor Fusco and Caitlin Boyle, to name a few, were all in Erie to experience the loss to the middle school team that first year.

Last year's goal leaders — senior Alyssa Monroe and sophomore Samantha Casile — are back. Svidron expects both to have big seasons.

Junior captain and three-year starter Tiffany McElhose will anchor the attack line alongside junior Jamie Denzer, freshman Carli Chini and Palmieri. Svidron likes McElhose's leadership skills and said Chini, while short in stature, has good hands and speed.

“I like our attack players because they are good ball-handlers, good at moving the ball around the offense and are good shooters,” Svidron said. “I expect them to get the ball into the net. That's their goal in life.”

At midfielder, Svidron again has a nice mix of youth and experience. Saboslay, a captain and three-year starter, will lead the line. Second-year player Alyssa Monroe, a senior, picked up the nuances of the game quick enough to earn a starting spot. Casile, who is in her second season, is expected to make a giant leap in her development and rounds out Plum's three midfielders.

Juniors Zoe Ward and Kristin MacConnell and sophomores Alexa Seigh and Alex Ralph have the two things Svidron covets in her defenders.

“I got some new players this year that I'm starting at defense, and that is because they possess pure athletic ability and speed,” Svidron said.

Fusco, senior Caitlin Boyle and junior Carmen Veltri will play a critical role on defense, as well.

Svidron described starting goalie Madison Lippert, a junior, as not only a hard worker but joked she may be the only girl in Plum who understands how to be a lacrosse goalie. She said Lippert has grown by leaps and bounds since last season as both a goalie and a vocal leader.

“They are to the point now that they are a solid legitimate team, and (we're) now starting to introduce plays,” Svidron said. “Now they can think because they're not as scared. Now their eyes are not as wide open, the game's slowing down for them and it's fun to stand out there and watch that.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.