Brentwood softball coach encouraged by team's positive attitude

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Did you know that:

• There is an influx of seven freshmen in the Brentwood softball program this season?

“We have a relatively young squad, with three returning seniors and three returning juniors, with one returning sophomore added to the mix,” coach Jen Ditoro said. “The remainder of the team is made up of freshmen.”

The seven freshman prospects consist of Jaden Schwartz, Jessica Hines, Ava Dorrance, Kylie Hammond, Kaylie March, Graycen Toth and Carly Vickless.

“Our practice focus has been ‘positivity,' ” Ditoro said. “We have a phenomenal group of young ladies who are eager to turn it up a bit this year. Without a doubt, our team strength is in the character of our players; these young ladies are willing to work. A positive attitude is certainly a joy to have and hopefully will pay dividends when applied to the girls' individual talents

“We have been working at our practices on refining defensive skills and on filling a few of our open positions. We have also been working on pitch selection and offensive strategy, as well as team building. We are hoping as a team that our positivity and perseverance are apparent on the field of play.”

•Brentwood's softball team is scheduled to play Friday at 4 p.m. against section foe Carlynton?

“The team is looking forward to what we hope to be a competitive year for us,” Ditoro said. “As happens every few years, we are in a new section with some familiar and unfamiliar schools. Our goal this year is to do the best we are capable of, and be as competitive as we can in the section.”

• Baldwin junior shortstop Taylor Dadig, a third-year varsity starter who has made a verbal commitment to George Mason, owns a 4.4 grade-point average?

• Four members of the St. Gabriel boys basketball team were selected to play in this year's Junior Roundball Classic at Seton-La Salle?

Reno Butelli, Anthony Newman, Alex Yanity and Joey Starzynski were chosen for the South Region team, as were Max Lorenz, Luke Banbury and Alex Hardinger of St. Louise, Dylan Obiecunas and Sean Weldon of St. Thomas More, Michael Dunn and Jake Sanders of JFK, and Domenic DeMoss of Mary of Nazareth.

Pete Smith, Rich Kuntz and Dave Pudup coached the South Region squad.

• Five local high school hoopsters were named all-section for the 2016-17 season?

They consist of Baldwin's Anthony Reid, a senior forward, and Lauren Gilbert, a senior guard; Thomas Jefferson's Justin Farrell, a senior guard/forward, and Jenna Clark, a sophomore guard; and Brentwood's Stephanie Thomas, a senior forward.

Farrell and Thomas have been selected to participate in this year's Roundball Classic all-star event.

• The Baldwin softball team was scheduled to play five of its first six, and eight of its first 10, games at home this season?

• Baldwin's baseball team was slated to play seven of its first nine games at home (at Wallace Field)?

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.