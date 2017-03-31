High school scores and schedules for March 31
Baseball
Friday's results
Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach
Hopewell 11, Tallmadge, Ohio 1
Peters Township 12, Germantown, N.Y. 8
Peters Township 8, Tallmadge, Ohio 2
Valley 6, Sullivan East, Tenn. 5
Westerville Central, Ohio 5, Hopewell 2
South Park 2, Queensbury, N.Y. 1
Elgin Academy, Ill. vs. Valley (n)
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, ppd.
Baldwin at McKeesport, ppd.
Beaver Area at New Brighton, ppd.
Bethel Park at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Bishop Canevin at California, ppd.
Brentwood at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Brownsville at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Burgettstown at Freedom, ppd.
Burrell at Moon, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Montour, ppd.
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Ellwood City at Armstrong, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Avella, ppd.
Fox Chapel at Plum, ppd.
Gateway at Norwin, ppd.
Jeannette at Southmoreland, ppd.
Kiski Area at Latrobe, ppd.
Laurel at Riverside, ppd.
Mars at Knoch, ppd.
Monessen at Frazier, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, ppd.
New Castle at Butler, ppd.
Northgate at St. Joseph, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Allderdice, ppd.
Riverview at Springdale, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Shenango at Union, ppd.
Sto-Rox at Carrick, ppd.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, ppd.
Marion center at United, ppd.
Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, ppd.
Purchase Line at Blairsville, ppd.
Saturday's schedule
Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach
Cumberland Regional, NJ at Valley, 3 p.m.; Hopewell at Valley, noon
Nonsection
Beaver at Ellwood City, noon; Chartiers Valley at Seneca Valley, noon; Eden Christian Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 2:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.; Laurel at Mohawk, noon; Mt. Lebanon at Shaler, noon; Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Rochester at Shenango, 11 a.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Friday's results
Nonsection
Freeport 14, Morgantown 7
Seneca Valley 9, Fox Chapel 7
Girls
Friday's results
Bethel Park 8, Seton-La Salle 5
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 9, Cardinal Wuerl North catholic 7
Seneca Valley 17, Mars 8
Softball
Friday's results
Historic Dodgertown tournament at Vero Beach, Fla.
Vincentian Academy vs. Master's Academy, Fla. (n)
Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach
St. Joseph's Catholic Academy 10, Upper St. Clair 4
Carmichaels vs. Grant Community, Illinois (n)
Granville, Ohio vs. Upper St. Clair (n)
Lake Center Christian, Ohio vs. Burgettstown (n)
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 2
South Fayette at Carrick, ppd.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Bentworth, ppd.
Ambridge at Peters Township, ppd.
Belle Vernon at Frazier, ppd.
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, ppd.
Brentwood at South Allegheny, ppd.
Burrell at Plum, ppd.
Central Valley at Freedom, ppd.
Connellsville at Norwin, ppd.
Fox Chapel at Shaler, ppd.
Hempfield at Yough, ppd.
Hopewell at Rochester, ppd.
Jeannette at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Clay-Battelle, W.Va., ppd.
Laurel at Wilmington, ppd.
Leechburg at Kiski Area, ppd.
Montour at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Penn Hills at Highlands, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Riverside at Shenango, ppd.
Sewickley Academy at Avella, ppd.
South Park at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Springdale at Riverview, ppd.
St. Joseph at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Valley at Southmoreland, ppd.
West Greene at McGuffey, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center at United, ppd.
Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, ppd.
Purchase Line at Blairsville, ppd.
Saturday's schedule
Ripken Experience tournament at Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Waynesburg vs. St. John Villa Academy, N.Y., 9 a.m.
Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach
Burgettstown vs. Granville, Ohio, 11 a.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Lake Center Christian, Ohio, 9 a.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Quaker Valley at New Castle, noon
Class 2A
Section 4
Vincentian Academy at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 11 a.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, noon; Ellwood City at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.; Howland, Ohio at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at University, W.Va., noon; Ligonier Valley at Belle Vernon, 1:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Hickory, 11 a.m.;
Montour at Seneca Valley, 11 a.m.; New Brighton at Rochester, 11 a.m.; Steel valley at West Mifflin, noon
Tennis
Friday's result
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 5, Kiski Area 0
Section 3
Fox Chapel 5, Shady Side Academy 0
Summary
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 5, Kiski Area 0
Singles: Turner Price (PT) d. Drake Neumann, 6-0 6-2; Kevin Lee (PT) d. Collin Feeney, 6-0 6-0; Michael Stock (PT) d. Joe Tonecha, 6-0 6-0.
Doubles: Chris Montgomery/Kyle Williams (PT) d. Joshua Centorcelli/Keaton Moorehead, 6-0 6-1; Alec Rich/Sam Painter d. Matt Malagari/Payton Mohney, 6-1 6-1.
Volleyball
Friday's result
Nonsection
Bethel Park 3, Shaler 0
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.