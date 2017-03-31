Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedules for March 31

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 31, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Baseball

Friday's results

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

Hopewell 11, Tallmadge, Ohio 1

Peters Township 12, Germantown, N.Y. 8

Peters Township 8, Tallmadge, Ohio 2

Valley 6, Sullivan East, Tenn. 5

Westerville Central, Ohio 5, Hopewell 2

South Park 2, Queensbury, N.Y. 1

Elgin Academy, Ill. vs. Valley (n)

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, ppd.

Baldwin at McKeesport, ppd.

Beaver Area at New Brighton, ppd.

Bethel Park at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Bishop Canevin at California, ppd.

Brentwood at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Brownsville at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Burgettstown at Freedom, ppd.

Burrell at Moon, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Montour, ppd.

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Ellwood City at Armstrong, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Avella, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Plum, ppd.

Gateway at Norwin, ppd.

Jeannette at Southmoreland, ppd.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, ppd.

Laurel at Riverside, ppd.

Mars at Knoch, ppd.

Monessen at Frazier, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, ppd.

New Castle at Butler, ppd.

Northgate at St. Joseph, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Allderdice, ppd.

Riverview at Springdale, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Shenango at Union, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Carrick, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, ppd.

Marion center at United, ppd.

Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, ppd.

Purchase Line at Blairsville, ppd.

Saturday's schedule

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

Cumberland Regional, NJ at Valley, 3 p.m.; Hopewell at Valley, noon

Nonsection

Beaver at Ellwood City, noon; Chartiers Valley at Seneca Valley, noon; Eden Christian Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 2:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.; Laurel at Mohawk, noon; Mt. Lebanon at Shaler, noon; Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Rochester at Shenango, 11 a.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Friday's results

Nonsection

Freeport 14, Morgantown 7

Seneca Valley 9, Fox Chapel 7

Girls

Friday's results

Bethel Park 8, Seton-La Salle 5

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 9, Cardinal Wuerl North catholic 7

Seneca Valley 17, Mars 8

Softball

Friday's results

Historic Dodgertown tournament at Vero Beach, Fla.

Vincentian Academy vs. Master's Academy, Fla. (n)

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

St. Joseph's Catholic Academy 10, Upper St. Clair 4

Carmichaels vs. Grant Community, Illinois (n)

Granville, Ohio vs. Upper St. Clair (n)

Lake Center Christian, Ohio vs. Burgettstown (n)

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

South Fayette at Carrick, ppd.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Bentworth, ppd.

Ambridge at Peters Township, ppd.

Belle Vernon at Frazier, ppd.

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, ppd.

Brentwood at South Allegheny, ppd.

Burrell at Plum, ppd.

Central Valley at Freedom, ppd.

Connellsville at Norwin, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Shaler, ppd.

Hempfield at Yough, ppd.

Hopewell at Rochester, ppd.

Jeannette at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Clay-Battelle, W.Va., ppd.

Laurel at Wilmington, ppd.

Leechburg at Kiski Area, ppd.

Montour at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Penn Hills at Highlands, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Riverside at Shenango, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at Avella, ppd.

South Park at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Springdale at Riverview, ppd.

St. Joseph at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Valley at Southmoreland, ppd.

West Greene at McGuffey, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center at United, ppd.

Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, ppd.

Purchase Line at Blairsville, ppd.

Saturday's schedule

Ripken Experience tournament at Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Waynesburg vs. St. John Villa Academy, N.Y., 9 a.m.

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

Burgettstown vs. Granville, Ohio, 11 a.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Lake Center Christian, Ohio, 9 a.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Quaker Valley at New Castle, noon

Class 2A

Section 4

Vincentian Academy at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 11 a.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, noon; Ellwood City at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.; Howland, Ohio at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at University, W.Va., noon; Ligonier Valley at Belle Vernon, 1:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Hickory, 11 a.m.;

Montour at Seneca Valley, 11 a.m.; New Brighton at Rochester, 11 a.m.; Steel valley at West Mifflin, noon

Tennis

Friday's result

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Kiski Area 0

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Shady Side Academy 0

Summary

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Kiski Area 0

Singles: Turner Price (PT) d. Drake Neumann, 6-0 6-2; Kevin Lee (PT) d. Collin Feeney, 6-0 6-0; Michael Stock (PT) d. Joe Tonecha, 6-0 6-0.

Doubles: Chris Montgomery/Kyle Williams (PT) d. Joshua Centorcelli/Keaton Moorehead, 6-0 6-1; Alec Rich/Sam Painter d. Matt Malagari/Payton Mohney, 6-1 6-1.

Volleyball

Friday's result

Nonsection

Bethel Park 3, Shaler 0

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

