A-K Valley high school roundup: Burrell girls track ends Freeport's 55-meet streak

Burrell's track and field team wanted to see where it stood against Freeport, the dominant team in the section this decade.

The Bucs got their answer Monday.

Pitt recruit Nikki Scherer won three sprint events, leading Burrell's girls team to a 101-48 Section 7-AA victory that ended Freeport's 55-meet section winning streak.

Courtney Hughes, Kaylen Sharrow and Lizzy Weimer added two wins apiece for Burrell (3-0, 3-0), which finished second behind Freeport (2-1, 2-1) in the section last season. It marked Freeport's first section loss since 2010.

The Freeport boys team, meanwhile, came away with a 122-28 win over Burrell (2-1, 2-1). Johnathan Asay and Conor Selinger won a pair of individual events each for the defending WPIAL champion Yellowjackets (3-0, 3-0).

Softball

Deer Lakes 5, South Allegheny 4 — No. 3 Deer Lakes trailed by three runs after two innings but scored three in the third and two in the fifth to rally for a Section 1-AAA victory. Shae Robson led off the third with a double and then scored on an RBI single by Katelynn Blair. Blair, who had three hits, later scored on an RBI single by Brittany Dengler, who had two hits, including a double. Kristen Rudy pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the Lancers (2-0, 1-0) to earn a save. Mikayla Swearingen had three hits for South Allegheny (1-1, 0-1).

Freeport 16, Valley 5 — Claire Crytzer went 3 for 4 with two home runs as the No. 4 Yellowjackets (4-0, 1-0) rolled in their Section 1-AAA opener. Ashleigh Schmidt doubled twice, going 4 for 4, and Kristie Radvan and Becca Fennell each had three hits, including a double. Freeport had 18 hits. Rilee Gatto singled twice for Valley (0-1, 0-1).

Burrell 17, East Allegheny 0 (3 inn.) — No. 5 Burrell (2-1, 1-0) scored eight runs in the top of the first inning on its way to a Section 1-AAA victory at East Allegheny (1-1, 0-1). Kayla Santucci had two hits, including a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Paige Beattie, Lea Coffman and Lexi Uzelac each singled and drove in a pair of runs. The Bucs showed patience at the plate, drawing 16 walks. Brittany Dunn did not allow a hit in three innings and struck out five.

Kiski Area 11, Gateway 1 (5 inn.) — Fueled by a nine-run third inning, Kiski Area (1-1, 1-1) cruised to a Section 1-5A victory over Gateway (0-2, 0-2). Erin Weaver and Alexa Nagy both doubled and drove in three runs. Courtney Moyer had a pair of doubles, Amber Brumbaugh tripled and Megan Andree pitched five innings, striking out six.

St. Joseph 15, Quigley Catholic 0 (3 inn.) — The Spartans put up seven runs in the first inning as St. Joseph downed nonsection foe Quigley. Hannah Cook doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs and Anna Swierczewski tripled, homered and knocked in three runs for St. Joseph (2-0, 1-0). Ava Swanson and Calley Neelan both went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Riverview 6, Jeannette 3 — Alyssa Cappa homered and doubled and struck out 11 to earn the win as Riverview (2-1, 2-1) beat Jeannette (0-3, 0-2) in Section 3-A. Alivia Acierno went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Katelyn Davis went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Derry 11, Highlands 9 — Six errors and a slow start were too much to overcome as Highlands dropped its Section 1-4A opener to the Trojans (1-0, 1-0). Emily Cochran singled and doubled at the plate and picked up the loss in the circle, giving up three runs and four hits through the final four innings in relief of starter Maddie Hilliard. Bailey Beacom singled and doubled and Hilliard singled twice for the Rams (1-2, 0-1).

Baseball

Apollo-Ridge 6, Sto-Rox 0 — Noah Whanger, Daniel Johnson and Drew Hreha combined on a no-hitter as Apollo-Ridge downed Sto-Rox (0-2, 0-1) in its Section 3-AA opener. Noah Whanger got the win, striking out eight batters through the first three innings for Apollo-Ridge (1-0, 1-0). Daniel Johnson pitched three innings, and Drew Hreha pitched the final inning for the Vikings. TJ Stiffy singled and hit a three-run homer and Hreha singled twice foe the Vikings.

Obama Academy 4, Kiski Area 2 — After scoring two runs to tie the game in the sixth, Kiski Area surrendered a pair of unearned runs in the top of the seventh in a Section 1-5A loss. Adam Poleski and Nate Kiebler singled for the Cavaliers (0-4, 0-1).

Brentwood 12, Riverview 0 (6 inn.) — The Spartans scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to enforce the mercy rule as Riverview fell to Brentwood (2-0, 1-0) in its Section 3-AA opener. Cody Demco got the loss for Riverview (0-3, 0-1), giving up four runs and six hits over three innings.

Girls lacrosse

Hempfield 17, Freeport 7 — Chrissy Conklin had six goals and Hannah Bowman one for Freeport (1-2-1, 1-2) in a Section 2-AAA loss to Hempfield.

Boys tennis

Valley 4, Vincentiam Academy 1 — The Vikings swept both doubles matches and took two out of three singles matches to remain perfect in Section 3-AA. Valley's doubles duos of Michael Odrey and Joseph Guzzo and Giovanni Vigilante and Dominic Bussard won in straight sets. Valley's No. 2 singles Michael Saliba won in straight sets, and Alex Ward downed Vincentian's Mark Aukermun in three sets at No. 3 singles.