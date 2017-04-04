Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley high school roundup: Deer Lakes cruises past Yough

Staff Reports | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 10:57 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Summit Academy's Shearod Meadows (no.8) and Tyler Stine (no.8) attempt to block a spike by Deer Lakes, Devin Demase Tuesday April 4, 2017 at Deer Lakes High School during the first game.

Fresh off a trip to Myrtle Beach, Deer Lakes' baseball team — and its bats — didn't take an extended vacation.

The Lancers rolled up five runs in the second inning and cruised to a 12-1 victory over host Yough in their Section 1-4A opener Tuesday.

Michael Hilliard tripled and drove in three runs for the Lancers (3-1, 1-0), who had seven hits and took advantage of six Yough errors. Shawn Logan and Zach Lubick each doubled and drove in a run.

Lubick picked up the win on the mound, striking out seven batters in three innings.

Ryan Everly took the loss for Yough (1-1, 0-1), yielding nine runs — one earned — in three innings.

Boys volleyball

Deer Lakes 3, Summit Academy 0 — Tyler Osselborn had eight kills as the defending section champion Lancers (2-1, 1-0) opened Section 2-AA play in convincing fashion, sweeping Summit Academy. They won the first game 25-12, captured Game 2, 25-11, and finished off the match with a 25-5 victory.

Boys tennis

Valley 4, Springdale 1 — The Vikings stayed unbeaten in Section 2-AA play with a victory over Springdale. For Valley (8-1, 5-0), Michael Saliba and Alex Ward won in straight sets at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, as did the doubles teams of Giovanni Vigilante and Dominic Bussard and Michael Odrey and Joseph Guzzo. Matt Kern won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for Springdale.

