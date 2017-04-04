Guido: Big 33 Football Classic relocating to Harrisburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Big 33 Football Classic is on the move.

The all-star game, founded in 1957, is being moved to Landis Field, located behind Central Dauphin Middle School outside of Harrisburg.

The game, between top Pennsylvania and Maryland seniors, traditionally had been at Hersheypark Stadium.

The date also has been changed from Memorial Day weekend to June 17.

Dauphin County has committed $100,000 to the game, now being operated by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association.

The event was formerly operated by Big 33 Foundation. Executive director Dave Trimbur died in December, and the foundation dissolved in January.

The PSFCA then jumped in to take over operations.

All 51 Super Bowls have had at least one player who participated in the Big 33 game.

Legend retires

High school baseball in Pennsylvania won't be the same this year without Mount Union coach Nick Imperioli.

After 42 seasons, Imperioli retired. He compiled an incredible record of 765-209-3.

Along the way, Imperioli's teams won PIAA titles in 1988, '93 and '95. He coached state runner-ups in 1980 and '96.

Getting a first-hand view of the Mount Union program was current Kiski Area coach Kyle Morrow.

“I learned a lot from that guy,” Morrow said of Imperioli. “A lot of stuff I do now is what I learned from him. The things he stressed, I've incorporated into my program.”

Mount Union's program is well-known throughout the state. The Trojans appeared in 27 District 6 championship games, winning 17 of them.

Local teams couldn't get past Mount Union in the PIAA tournament, such as Apollo-Ridge in the 1992 semifinals and Burrell in 2010.

Here's a remarkable fact: Mount Union never went more than four years without a District 6 title.

“Every player that went through the program as a four-year player won a District championship,” Morrow said. “I can't say enough about him.”

Eleven to be honored

Eleven local high school athletes will be honored at the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame's 48th induction banquet.

The event is 7 p.m. May 20 at the New Kensington Quality Inn, formerly the Clarion Hotel.

Athletes to be recognized are:

• Duane Brown, Apollo-Ridge, Valley News Dispatch Offensive Player of the Year.

• Chase Balla, Valley, Valley News Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year.

• Zane Dudek, Armstrong, record-setting Pennsylvania Class 5A Player of the Year.

• Vincenzo Schiano di Cola, St. Joseph, Valley News Dispatch male Soccer Player of the Year.

• Kim Mixon, Freeport, Valley News Dispatch female Soccer Player of the Year.

• Kevin Brown, Plum, Cager Classic East boys MVP.

• Anthony Ionadi, Hampton, Cager Classic West boys MVP.

• Andrea Orlosky, West Shamokin, Cager Classic East girls MVP.

• Jenna Lafko, Hampton, Cager Classic West girls MVP.

• Bailey Bonnett, Highlands, WPIAL and PIAA swimming gold medalist.

• Kari Alter, Knoch, Courage Award.

The nine will be joined by hall inductees Don “Pappy” Boulton, B.J. Flenory, Bob Hepler, Dan Leri, Lindsay Slomer Sacca, Chuck Tursky, Ernie Yates and Dick Drennan (posthumous).

Tickets are $25 and can be obtained by contacting Steve Meanor at 724-224-6767 or Bob Tatrn at 412-779-4443.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.