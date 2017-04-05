Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Seventh-inning rally lifts Riverview past Sto-Rox

Staff Reports | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 11:06 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Valley's Aiden Johnson is called safe at second as Leechburg's Cory Kerecz awaits the throw at Valley High School. Wednesday April 5, 2017
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Valley's Danny Antonacci attempts to throw a Leechburg runner out at first while playing second base Wednesday April 5, 2017 at Valley High School.

Updated 2 hours ago

Riverview used some seventh-inning magic to score its first win of the season.

The Raiders plated four runs in the final inning to defeat Sto-Rox, 6-5, in a Section 3-2A game Wednesday.

Jake Anderson raced home from third base to score the winning run after a pick-off attempt by Sto-Rox pitcher A.J. Bopp went awry. Brandon Davis led off the seventh with a triple and then scored on a Noah Black single. Mark McClelland followed with a walk, and after Ben Blacksmith executed a sacrifice bunt, Anderson reached on an error that scored two runs and tied the game.

McClelland picked up the win in relief for the Raiders (1-3, 1-1). He held Sto-Rox (0-3, 0-2) to one run over 2 23 innings.

Valley 4, Leechburg 3 — With the score tied in the sixth inning, Eli Ferres hit an RBI single to score what proved to be the winning run for Valley in a nonsection victory. Ferres also pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs. Serakowski and Jeremy Iellimo doubled for Valley (3-2). Dalton Knapp singled twice for Leechburg (0-2), and Abe Gibson had an RBI single.

Deer Lakes 8, Derry 5 — Jake Kelly and Zach Lubick had three RBIs apiece to help erase an early four-run deficit for Deer Lakes in a Section 1-4A victory at Derry (1-1, 1-1). Kelly tripled and was the winning pitcher for the Lancers (4-1, 2-0), and Jake McCaskey doubled.

Freeport 12, Greensburg Salem 2 (5 inn.) — The Yellowjackets' offense continued its early-season hot streak in a Section 1-4A victory. Freeport (5-1, 2-0) collected 11 hits. Nevin DeCroo had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in four. James Flemm added three hits, three RBIs and picked up the win, while Tyler Hettich doubled and knocked in two.

Burrell 8, South Allegheny 0 — A two-run double by Marshall McKallip highlighted a six-run second inning for Burrell (2-2, 1-0) in a Section 1-3A win at South Allegheny (1-2, 0-1). Dean Edwards pitched six scoreless innings for the Bucs, allowing four hits and striking out eight.

Connellsville 5, Kiski Area 3 — Adam Poleski doubled twice and drove in a run, and Ryan Wallace added two hits for the Cavaliers (0-5, 0-2) in a Section 1-5A setback. The Falcons (1-2, 1-0) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie.

Jeannette 14, Springdale 11 — The Jayhawks and Dynamos combined for 25 runs and 30 hits in a nonsection slugfest. Ethan McFarland led Springdale (0-2) with three hits and three runs batted in, and Dylan Zezza added a pair of doubles.

Carlynton 7, Apollo-Ridge 1 — Courtney Mickens had two singles and drove in one run as Carlynton defeated Apollo-Ridge in Section 3-2A play. Zack Oddi pitched a complete game and struck out 11 for Carlynton (4-1, 1-1). Daniel Rametta hit a solo home run for Apollo-Ridge (1-1, 1-1).

Softball

Riverview 4, St. Joseph 3Kelsey Phillips had two hits and drove in two runs as Riverview used a three-run third inning to edge St. Joseph in Section 3-A play. Alyssa Cappa doubled and also was the winning pitcher, striking out eight for Riverview (3-1, 3-1). Courtney Fogle had three hits for St. Joseph (2-1, 1-1).

Deer Lakes 13, Valley 2 (6 inn.) Deer Lakes (3-0, 2-0) belted five home runs, including two by Danielle Huffman in a Section 3-3A win over Valley (0-2, 0-2). Katelynn Blair, Mikayla Blair and Casey Buechel homered for the Lancers. Huffman had four RBIs, and Katelynn Blair, who also doubled, drove in three runs.

Freeport 18, East Allegheny 1 (4 inn.) — Becca Fennell hit a grand slam and three-run home run to lead Freeport past East Allegheny in Section 1-3A play. Allison DeJidas added a two-run home run and a two-run single. Ashleigh Schmidt picked up the win for Freeport (5-0, 2-0).

Kiski Area 13, Woodland Hills 1 (5 inn.) — Courtney Moyer had four hits as Kiski Area defeated Woodland Hills in Section 1-5A play. Alex Graf doubled and drove in three runs. Megan Andree picked up the win for Kiski Area (2-1, 2-1).

Girls lacrosse

Latrobe 10, Freeport 4 — The Yellowjackets (1-3-1, 1-2) got two goals from Cameron Lindsay and additional scores from Chrissy Conklin and Hannah Bowman, but Latrobe (3-4, 2-2) scored the win in a Section 2-AAA contest. Cassie Suran made 23 saves for Freeport.

