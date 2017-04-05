A-K Valley Athletes of the Week: Deer Lakes' McCaskey, Burrell's Santucci

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jake McCaskey

School: Deer Lakes

Class: Junior

Sport: Baseball

Report card: McCaskey is coming off a 3-for-4 performance at the plate where he knocked in two RBIs and scored twice in Deer Lakes' (3-1, 1-0) 12-1 win over Section 1-4A foe East Allegheny on Monday. A right-handed pitcher, he gave up one run through four innings in the Lancers' 12-1 win over Cumberland (N.J.) on Saturday in Myrtle Beach. McCaskey has a .636 batting average and five RBIs through four games this season. He's also a threat on the bases with four stolen bases, including three against Yough. He also plays travel ball for Western Pa. Slurve.

How long have you been playing baseball?

12 years. Ever since I was 5, since tee ball.

Deer Lakes is having a strong start to the season; what does the team need to do to continue this hot start?

We just need to continue to hit the ball well and battle the pitchers.

What do you like most about playing baseball?

The pressure of coming into game and close games. Every little thing matters.

What is the strength of this year's team?

Our pitching staff. We have five or six pitchers that go in there.

Where does this team need to improve the most?

We're really a pretty well-rounded team. Work on our fundamentals overall.

There are three players named Jake on the team; how's that working out?

We usually go by last names now. We've been through it long enough now, and it gets the conversation over a lot quicker.

Are you more of a pitcher or a shortstop?

Tough question. I'd say shortstop first. I have a lot of experience at the shortstop position.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Red, fruit punch.

Who is the comedian on the team?

Jake Spirnock.

What three words best describe you?

Passionate. Hard-working. Dedicated.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Don Kelly (MLB player), Josh Harrison and Derek Jeter.

Favorite MLB team?

Pittsburgh Pirates.

Can you make a prediction: Will the Pirates make the 2017 postseason?

Just looking at their pitching staff, I'll say no.

Do you have any game routines?

We have to make sure our head coach always throws batting practice to us and always hit in the batting order.

What is your favorite school lunch?

General Tso's chicken.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Spanish. I'm in Spanish IV.

What is something interesting about you that people don't know?

I do a lot of community and church volunteering. I'm in student council and ambassadors club. We try to help out the community as much as we can.

Kayla Santucci

School: Burrell

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Softball

Report card: Santucci has been a key element in Burrell's high-scoring offense that has outscored opponents 35-7 through three games. A two year-starter at left field, she singled twice, doubled and knocked in three RBIs in the Bucs' 17-0 win over Section 1-AAA rival East Allegheny to begin section play Monday. Santucci holds a .308 batting average for the Bucs (2-1, 1-0). Santucci also plays travel softball for the Pittsburgh Predators.

How long have you been playing softball?

Six years, and they were all for Burrell.

What's the deal with all of the scoring to start the season?

This year we've really worked on our hitting and defense.

What do you like most about playing softball?

I like the competitive part of it and being part of a team.

What is the strength of this year's team?

We all have the same goal to win one game at a time and hopefully win a title.

Where does this team need to improve the most to make a run at the postseason?

Better defense and be smarter.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Orange.

Who is the comedian on the team?

Lexi Uzelac.

What three words best describe you?

Determined. Team-player. Competitive.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Brendan Urie (singer, Panic! At the Disco), Jennie Finch and Neil Walker.

What was the last movie you saw in a theaters?

“Kong: Skull Island.” It was all right.

Do you have a summer concert schedule planned?

No, not at the moment. If any bands that I like come, I'll maybe go.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Pizza.

What is something interesting about you that people don't know?

I'm really big into art.

What kind of art?

I like to paint nature.