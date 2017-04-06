Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Freeport girls, lacrosse teams fall

Staff Reports | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 11:27 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Wet conditions or not, Freeport hosted a lacrosse doubleheader Thursday night.

The results didn't go the way of the home team.

Freeport's boys and girls dropped both ends of a section doubleheader, with the girls falling 16-5 to Fox Chapel in a Section 2-AAA game and the boys losing 13-6 to Hampton in a Section 2-AA contest, both at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium.

Chrissy Conklin and Hannah Bowman scored a pair of goals each for the girls team. Cameron Lindsay also scored for the Yellowjackets (1-4-1, 1-4).

For the boys, Garrett Schaffhauser had a hat trick. Chris O'Shell, Evan Schaffhauser and Sean Fennel also had goals for the Yellowjackets (3-3, 0-3). Brennon Riley recorded two assists for Freeport.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.