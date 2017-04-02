Greensburg Salem girls lacrosse learning on the fly

The learning process continues for Greensburg Salem's girls lacrosse team.

With nine new players, the Golden Lions are just keeping things simple to help the newcomers adapt to the team and sport.

“Our first goal is to focus on the fundamentals of lacrosse. We want to make sure we have all that done before we start working on more advanced plays,” Greensburg Salem coach Jessica Drury said. “We're learning from our mistakes and everything. The girls are receptive and wanting to learn. I am happy with our improvement so far.”

Greensburg Salem relies heavily on senior captains Nicola Queer, Kat Trask and Dani Brunetta, who were part of last year's three-win team.

“They have stepped up for us,” Drury said. “They've helped us teach the younger girls and helped them continually improve.”

The three captains are happy to help their teammates.

“That's a lot of new players, for our school especially. It's not a very popular sport, but it's piqued the interest of a lot of people, so it's good to see the sport grow,” Brunetta said. “I just try to show them what to do and not in a demanding way. I just try to help out anyone I can in any way really.

“I've seen the team coming along. Passing, catching — we're getting so much better. Today from last week, we're so much better. Practice is really helpful for everyone.”

The teaching isn't limited to the captains. The other experienced players, such as juniors Sabrina Martin and Jessica Prentice, are helping out as well.

“There's a lot of progress going on. A lot of the retuning players have been doing a lot better. We are better as a team, too,” Queer said. “It's really beneficial we have some experience. All the returners are teaching the new players, and it's helpful, especially since about half the team is new.

“During our scrimmages a lot of the new players were confused. The other two captains and I always help them and tell them where to go and what to do, and they've learned a lot from that.”

In order to build chemistry, the players have been trying to get together outside of practices and games, too.

“We do a lot of group activities, and it helps us have a bond. Forming a bond is important to forming a team,” Trask said. “We're a team of all girls, so there will be some drama. But it all comes together nicely when we hang out. We make good friendships, and some friendships we'll have throughout life.

“A lot of the new players have played sports, and they are doing amazing. There are some who don't play a sport, and they are trying their best,” she continued. “I think, with more games and having more fair games and not playing teams above our level, it'll give them more confidence in their skills and they'll get better once they see what they are capable of.”

The Golden Lions, who started 0-1 after a 14-1 loss to Franklin Regional last week, moved into WPIAL Section 1-AA this season. They face Ellis, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Central Catholic, Oakland Catholic, Plum and Yough in section play.

“Personally, I am really happy with the new section,” Brunetta said. “I think this is a lot more fair and a level playing field for us. I think we'll do much better because of the switch.”

Trask added, “I am glad we moved to a new section. Going to new section has a better chance for us to grow.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.