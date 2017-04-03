High school scores, schedules for April 3, 2017
High schools
Baseball
Monday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Bethel Park 10, Allderdice 2
Canon-McMillan 5, Upper St. Clair 0
Peters Township 2, Baldwin 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Hampton 4, North Hills 1
Mars 3, Armstrong 1
Obama Academy 4, Kiski Area 2
Section 2
Montour 8, Chartiers Valley 6
Trinity 8, Carrick 6
West Allegheny 12, Brashear 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 12, McKeesport 2
Latrobe 10, Woodland Hills 1
Laurel Highlands 8, Franklin Regional 7
Thomas Jefferson 4, Gateway 3
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 3, Knoch 2
Freeport 10, Highlands 5
Greensburg Salem 10, Indiana 0
Section 2
Beaver 12, Quaker Valley 6
Blackhawk 2, Ambridge 0
South Fayette 4, Hopewell 3
Section 3
McGuffey 2, Belle Vernon 0
Ringgold at West Mifflin, ppd.
South Park 6, Uniontown 4
Class 3A
Section 2
Avonworth 8, Mohawk 4
Ellwood City 4, New Brighton 2
Riverside 8, South Side Beaver 0
Section 3
Brownsville 10, Southmoreland 0
Charleroi 3, Washington 2
Waynesburg 4, Seton-La Salle 3
Class 2A
Section 1
California 16, Fort Cherry 1
Carmichaels 5, Bentworth 1
Chartiers-Houston 9, Burgettstown 2
Frazier 7, Beth-Center 6
Section 2
Aliquippa 5, Summit Academy 4
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 4, Shenango 3
Neshannock 6, Freedom 3
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 6, Sto-Rox 0
Brentwood 12, Riverview 0
Serra Catholic 5, Carlynton 1
Class A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 16, Monessen 0
Jeannette 12, West Greene 2
Mapletown 15, Geibel 0
Section 3
Clairton at Avella, ppd.
Rochester 7, Quigley Catholic 4
Sewickley Academy 10, Cornell 5
Nonsection
Eden Christian Academy 13, Jefferson-Morgan 5
Moon 3, Pine-Richland 0
Mt. Lebanon 8, Hempfield 6
Mt. Pleasant 7, East Allegheny 3
North Allegheny 4, Connellsville 2
Norwin 2, Central Catholic 0
Seneca Valley 11, Fox Chapel 1
Shaler 4, Plum 0
Union 13, Western Beaver 2
Holy Family Academy at Perry, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Springdale, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Northern Cambria 8, United 7
No-hitter: Noah Whanger, Apollo-Ridge
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Yough, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Laurel at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Fort Cherry at Avella, 4 p.m.; Kiski School at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.; Moon at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Riverview at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; Union at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Girls
Monday's results
Class AAA
Section 2
Fox Chapel 26, Indiana 8
Hempfield 17, Freeport 7
Section 3
Pine-Richland 15, Butler 3
Seneca Valley 13, North Hills 7
Class AA
Section 2
Quaker Valley 17, South Fayette 1
Seton-La Salle 15, Chartiers Valley 6
Section 3
Hampton 14, Aquinas Academy 2
Mars 24, Winchester Thurston 6
Nonsection
Franklin Regional 16, North Allegheny 7
Softball
Monday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin 5, Upper St. Clair 0
Canon-McMillan 15, Brashear 0
Mt. Lebanon 3, Peters Township 2
Section 2
Fox Chapel 10, Penn Hills 0
Hempfield 16, Allderdice 0
Latrobe 8, Norwin 6
Section 3
North Allegheny 5, Shaler 3
Pine-Richland 10, Butler 0
Seneca Valley 10, North Hills 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 4, Greensburg Salem 2
Kiski Area 11, Gateway 1
Penn-Trafford 15, Armstrong 2
Plum 10, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Connellsville 12, McKeesport 0
Thomas Jefferson 8, Laurel Highlands 3
Section 3
Moon 7, Hampton 2
West Allegheny 6, Montour 5
Oakland Catholic at Mars, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 11, Highlands 9
Indiana 6, Mt. Pleasant 5
Knoch 10, Uniontown 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 15, Carrick 0
Elizabeth Forward 17, South Fayette 7
Yough 6, West Mifflin 4
Section 3
Beaver 15, Quaker Valley 3
Hopewell 14, Blackhawk 3
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 17, East Allegheny 0
Deer Lakes 5, South Allegheny 4
Freeport 16, Valley 5
Section 2
Riverside 13, Beaver Falls 1
Steel Valley 6, Freedom 0
Section 3
McGuffey 8, Brownsville 1
South Park 12, Charleroi 1
Waynesburg 6, Southmoreland 3
Class 2A
Section 1
Seton-La Salle 16, Sto-Rox 0
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Northgate 12, Springdale 2
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Section 3
Burgettstown 17, Fort Cherry 8
Section 4
Mohawk 15, New Brighton 5
Shenango 4, Neshannock 1
Vincentian Academy at South Side Beaver, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 15, Rochester 0
Union 15, Cornell 0
Section 2
Carmichaels 16, California 1
Mapletown 3, Avella 0
Monessen at West Greene, ppd.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 22, Geibel 11
Leechburg 16, Ellis School 1
Riverview 6, Jeannette 3
Nonsection
Jefferson-Morgan 14, Bentworth 13
Ringgold 11, Keystone Oaks 7
St. Joseph 15, Quigley Catholic 0
West Greene 8, Frazier 4
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 4, Homer-Center 2
Northern Cambria 13, United 1
No-hitters: Alexis Barlock, Sewickley Academy (3 inn.), Brittany Dunn, Burrell (3 inn.), Maddie Uschock, Hempfield (3 inn.)
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Moon at West Allegheny, 3:45
Class 4A
Section 2
Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Yough at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Mohawk at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert gallatin at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; California at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.; Clay-Battelle at West Greene, 4:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Harmony at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.
District 8
Nonsection
Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Monday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 4, Connellsville 1
Section 2
Hampton 3, Butler 2
Section 3
Allderdice 4, Baldwin 1
Fox Chapel 5, Central Catholic 0
Section 4
Mt. Lebanon 5, Chartiers Valley 0
Peters Township 4, Upper St. Clair 0
Trinity 4, West Allegheny 1
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 4, Southmoreland 1
Section 2
Blackhawk 4, Ambridge 1
Quaker Valley 5, Central Valley 0
Section 4
Ringgold 3, Washington 2
Summary
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 4, Southmoreland 1
Singles: Luke Jacquillard (S) d. D.J. Zedalis. 6-4 6-1; Chris Marinchek (GS) d. Braden Fox, 6-0 6-0; Jack Maruca (GS) d. Anthony DePalma, 6-4 6-0.
Doubles: Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko (GS) d. Jarrod Luden/Matt Yezek, 6-1 6-2; Brady Shaw/Chase Clemence (GS) d. Brandon Owen/Anthony Baird, 7-5 3-6 7-5.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday's results
Class AA
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Bishop Canevin 1
Nonsection
Butler 3, Deer Lakes 0
Montour 3, Mars 0
North Allegheny 3, Penn-Trafford 0
Tuesday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Norwin, 7;30 p.m.; Latrobe at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Montour at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
South Park at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Seton-La Salle, 7:15 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
City League
Perry at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.