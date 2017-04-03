Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for April 3, 2017

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:18 p.m.

Updated 33 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Bethel Park 10, Allderdice 2

Canon-McMillan 5, Upper St. Clair 0

Peters Township 2, Baldwin 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Hampton 4, North Hills 1

Mars 3, Armstrong 1

Obama Academy 4, Kiski Area 2

Section 2

Montour 8, Chartiers Valley 6

Trinity 8, Carrick 6

West Allegheny 12, Brashear 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 12, McKeesport 2

Latrobe 10, Woodland Hills 1

Laurel Highlands 8, Franklin Regional 7

Thomas Jefferson 4, Gateway 3

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 3, Knoch 2

Freeport 10, Highlands 5

Greensburg Salem 10, Indiana 0

Section 2

Beaver 12, Quaker Valley 6

Blackhawk 2, Ambridge 0

South Fayette 4, Hopewell 3

Section 3

McGuffey 2, Belle Vernon 0

Ringgold at West Mifflin, ppd.

South Park 6, Uniontown 4

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth 8, Mohawk 4

Ellwood City 4, New Brighton 2

Riverside 8, South Side Beaver 0

Section 3

Brownsville 10, Southmoreland 0

Charleroi 3, Washington 2

Waynesburg 4, Seton-La Salle 3

Class 2A

Section 1

California 16, Fort Cherry 1

Carmichaels 5, Bentworth 1

Chartiers-Houston 9, Burgettstown 2

Frazier 7, Beth-Center 6

Section 2

Aliquippa 5, Summit Academy 4

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 4, Shenango 3

Neshannock 6, Freedom 3

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 6, Sto-Rox 0

Brentwood 12, Riverview 0

Serra Catholic 5, Carlynton 1

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 16, Monessen 0

Jeannette 12, West Greene 2

Mapletown 15, Geibel 0

Section 3

Clairton at Avella, ppd.

Rochester 7, Quigley Catholic 4

Sewickley Academy 10, Cornell 5

Nonsection

Eden Christian Academy 13, Jefferson-Morgan 5

Moon 3, Pine-Richland 0

Mt. Lebanon 8, Hempfield 6

Mt. Pleasant 7, East Allegheny 3

North Allegheny 4, Connellsville 2

Norwin 2, Central Catholic 0

Seneca Valley 11, Fox Chapel 1

Shaler 4, Plum 0

Union 13, Western Beaver 2

Holy Family Academy at Perry, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Springdale, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria 8, United 7

No-hitter: Noah Whanger, Apollo-Ridge

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Laurel at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Fort Cherry at Avella, 4 p.m.; Kiski School at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.; Moon at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Riverview at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; Union at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Fox Chapel 26, Indiana 8

Hempfield 17, Freeport 7

Section 3

Pine-Richland 15, Butler 3

Seneca Valley 13, North Hills 7

Class AA

Section 2

Quaker Valley 17, South Fayette 1

Seton-La Salle 15, Chartiers Valley 6

Section 3

Hampton 14, Aquinas Academy 2

Mars 24, Winchester Thurston 6

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 16, North Allegheny 7

Softball

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin 5, Upper St. Clair 0

Canon-McMillan 15, Brashear 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Peters Township 2

Section 2

Fox Chapel 10, Penn Hills 0

Hempfield 16, Allderdice 0

Latrobe 8, Norwin 6

Section 3

North Allegheny 5, Shaler 3

Pine-Richland 10, Butler 0

Seneca Valley 10, North Hills 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, Greensburg Salem 2

Kiski Area 11, Gateway 1

Penn-Trafford 15, Armstrong 2

Plum 10, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Connellsville 12, McKeesport 0

Thomas Jefferson 8, Laurel Highlands 3

Section 3

Moon 7, Hampton 2

West Allegheny 6, Montour 5

Oakland Catholic at Mars, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 11, Highlands 9

Indiana 6, Mt. Pleasant 5

Knoch 10, Uniontown 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 15, Carrick 0

Elizabeth Forward 17, South Fayette 7

Yough 6, West Mifflin 4

Section 3

Beaver 15, Quaker Valley 3

Hopewell 14, Blackhawk 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 17, East Allegheny 0

Deer Lakes 5, South Allegheny 4

Freeport 16, Valley 5

Section 2

Riverside 13, Beaver Falls 1

Steel Valley 6, Freedom 0

Section 3

McGuffey 8, Brownsville 1

South Park 12, Charleroi 1

Waynesburg 6, Southmoreland 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Seton-La Salle 16, Sto-Rox 0

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Northgate 12, Springdale 2

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Section 3

Burgettstown 17, Fort Cherry 8

Section 4

Mohawk 15, New Brighton 5

Shenango 4, Neshannock 1

Vincentian Academy at South Side Beaver, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 15, Rochester 0

Union 15, Cornell 0

Section 2

Carmichaels 16, California 1

Mapletown 3, Avella 0

Monessen at West Greene, ppd.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 22, Geibel 11

Leechburg 16, Ellis School 1

Riverview 6, Jeannette 3

Nonsection

Jefferson-Morgan 14, Bentworth 13

Ringgold 11, Keystone Oaks 7

St. Joseph 15, Quigley Catholic 0

West Greene 8, Frazier 4

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 4, Homer-Center 2

Northern Cambria 13, United 1

No-hitters: Alexis Barlock, Sewickley Academy (3 inn.), Brittany Dunn, Burrell (3 inn.), Maddie Uschock, Hempfield (3 inn.)

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at West Allegheny, 3:45

Class 4A

Section 2

Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Yough at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert gallatin at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; California at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.; Clay-Battelle at West Greene, 4:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Harmony at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

District 8

Nonsection

Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 4, Connellsville 1

Section 2

Hampton 3, Butler 2

Section 3

Allderdice 4, Baldwin 1

Fox Chapel 5, Central Catholic 0

Section 4

Mt. Lebanon 5, Chartiers Valley 0

Peters Township 4, Upper St. Clair 0

Trinity 4, West Allegheny 1

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 4, Southmoreland 1

Section 2

Blackhawk 4, Ambridge 1

Quaker Valley 5, Central Valley 0

Section 4

Ringgold 3, Washington 2

Summary

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 4, Southmoreland 1

Singles: Luke Jacquillard (S) d. D.J. Zedalis. 6-4 6-1; Chris Marinchek (GS) d. Braden Fox, 6-0 6-0; Jack Maruca (GS) d. Anthony DePalma, 6-4 6-0.

Doubles: Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko (GS) d. Jarrod Luden/Matt Yezek, 6-1 6-2; Brady Shaw/Chase Clemence (GS) d. Brandon Owen/Anthony Baird, 7-5 3-6 7-5.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday's results

Class AA

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Nonsection

Butler 3, Deer Lakes 0

Montour 3, Mars 0

North Allegheny 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Tuesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Norwin, 7;30 p.m.; Latrobe at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Montour at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Park at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Seton-La Salle, 7:15 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

City League

Perry at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

