High school scores, schedules for April 4, 2017

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Hampton 4, North Hills 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 12, Yough 1

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 2

Laurel at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Nonsection

Beaver Falls 5, Union 2

Kiski School at Leechburg, ppd.

Moon at Norwin, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Eden Christian Academy, ppd.

Riverview at Valley, ppd.

Steel Valley 6, Ambridge 0

Quigley Catholic 10, St. Joseph 7

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Allderdice at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Armstrong, 4 p.m.; Obama Academy at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Brashear at Montour, 7 p.m.; Moon at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Yough at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Central Valley at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Ambridge, TBA

Section 3

Belle Vernon at South Park, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at Uniontown, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Seton-La Salle, 3:45 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at California, 4:15 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Laurel, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Summit Academy at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Brentwood at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Carlynton at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Riverview, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

St. Joseph at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 4:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Monessen at West Greene, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Rochester at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Clairton, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Plum, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Shaler at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Butler, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at United, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at Blairsville, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Homer-Center at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Saltsburg, 4 p.m.; Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Peters Township 22, Baldwin 0

Section 2

Franklin Regional 10, Latrobe 5

Class AA

Section 2

Hampton 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Mars 21, Freeport 2

Nonesection

Sewickley Academy 13, Quaker Valley 9

Girls

Tuesday's result

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 9, Yough 2

Softball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park 20, Canon-McMillan 14

Section 2

Hempfield 14, Fox Chapel 3

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 20, Gateway 11

Penn-Trafford 23, Plum 5

Class 4A

Section 2

Yough at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Section 3

Blackhawk 11, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 17, Beth-Center 2

Section 4

Mohawk at Neshannock, ppd.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 10, Bentworth 0

Clay-Battelle at West Greene, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward at Baldwin, ppd.

Serra Catholic 14, California 7

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Butler, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Plum at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 2

McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.; Hampton at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Montour, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Yough at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Freeport, 4 p.m.; South Allegheny at Burrell, 4 p.m.; Valley at Deer Lakes, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Riverside at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.; Steel Valley at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at South Park, 4:15 p.m.; Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Northgate at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Vincentian Academy, 3:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Union at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Avella, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4:15 p.m.; Mapletown at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.; Geibel at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at Washington, 4:15 p.m.; Homer-Center at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.; Rochester at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Trinity, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at United, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Norwin 3, Kiski Area 2

Section 2

Hampton 5, North Hills 0

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 3, Allderdice 2

Section 4

Mt. Lebanon 5, West Allegheny 0

Class AA

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson 4, Brownsville 1

Section 4

Carlynton 4, McGuffey 1

Track and Field

Boys

Tuesday's results

Belle Vernon 124, Albert Gallatin 17

Chartiers Valley 107, Ringgold 43

Mt. Lebanon 76, Bethel Park 70

Mt. Lebanon 84, Upper St. Clair 66

Norwin 107, Penn-Trafford 43

Upper St. Clair 82, Bethel Park 68

Girls

Tuesday's results

Belle Vernon 100, Albert Gallatin 37

Chartiers Valley 116, Ringgold 34

Mt. Lebanon 107, Bethel Park 43

Mt. Lebanon 100, Upper St. Clair 50

Norwin 122, Penn-Trafford 28

Upper St. Clair 85, Bethel Park 65

Volleyball

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Peters Township 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Central Catholic 0

Baldwin at Moon (n)

Section 2

Pine-Richland 3, Butler 1

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Plum 0

Norwin 3, Hempfield 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Armstrong 0

Gateway at Penn Hills (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Trinity 0

Beaver County Christian 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Montour 3, Hopewell 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Summit Academy 0

Derry 3, Mars 0

Section 3

Seton-La Salle 3, Steel Valley 0

South Park 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks (n)

City League

Perry at Allderdice (n)

Westinghouse at Carrick (n)

Wednesday's schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Beaver County Christan, 6 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.