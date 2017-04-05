Westmoreland athletes of the week: Latrobe's Jared Kollar, Hempfield's Morgan Ryan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jared Kollar

School: Latrobe

Sport: Baseball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Kollar, a Seton Hill recruit who was 4-2 last season with a 2.38 ERA and 57 strikeouts, pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks to lead Latrobe (3-1) to a 13-5 win over Hempfield in nonsection action March 29. At the plate, Kollar, who hit .413 with 23 RBIs and nine doubles last season, hit a two-run double for the Wildcats.

“We started out pretty good. I think when we played Hempfield everything was clicking. I was getting strikes and the guys were fielding behind me. Our batters were clicking as well. That's all we needed to get past Hempfield,” Kollar said.

What made you commit to Seton Hill?

Their baseball program is pretty good and they are in my backyard, so I don't need to travel very far. I was thinking actuarial science. I wanted to go engineering, but I thought that would be too much with baseball. It's a toned down version of engineering.

What were your goals going into the season?

I just wanted to play baseball the way I know how. I know I'm a pretty good pitcher and hitter and so far it's working.

What did you work on during the offseason?

I just had to get the arm back in shape and get used to live pitching again.

What are your expectations with the new section?

It shouldn't really matter who we play. The old section helped because you had insider knowledge. But you still have to go out and do your job against the other teams in the section.

What is it like to play alongside someone like Zach Kokoska?

We have been friends since the first grade. We have been battling each other and seeing who can hit the furthest or have the best pitching stats. In the end, we are a team, and we want the best for each other.

Morgan Ryan

School: Hempfield

Sport: Softball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Ryan, a Notre Dame recruit, struck out 11 batters and walked two to lead top-ranked Hempfield (5-0) to a 9-1 win over Connellsville in nonsection action March 27. Ryan, who went 23-2 with a 1.11 ERA, 188 strikeouts and 12 shutouts last season, allowed only two hits and struck out three to lead the Spartans to a 13-1 win over Seneca Valley on March 29.

“Personally, I'm happy with my start. I have come out pretty strong. I still have pretty improvements to make,” Ryan said.

What made you commit to Notre Dame?

I committed to Notre Dame because it's a great university and for their academics. Everywhere you go, there are alumni connections and they are all like a big family.

What is the message to the team coming off a WPIAL and state title?

We have kept saying last season is over and this season is new. We need to execute everything in practice, and that will carry into the games.

What did you work on during the offseason?

I did a lot of speed and agility two days a week. I worked on my movement pitches and getting my speed up. I think those two things helped me go up a level from last year.

When you graduate, what do you want to be remembered for?

Having the wins and records, if I have any, would be great. I just want to be remembered as a hard worker and great teammate. I also want to known for getting girls excited to play for their school.

Who is your role model?

I like to watch a lot of college softball games. I look up to the pitchers. I like to copy the pitchers and do what they do that makes them successful. Also, I look up to the older infielders on my team for how much they work hard day in and day out.

— Andrew John