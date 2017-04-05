High school scores, schedules for April 5, 2017
Updated 3 hours ago
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Baldwin 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Canon-McMillan 6, Mt. Lebanon 0
Peters Township 13, Allderdice 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 2, North Hills 1
Hampton 3, Fox Chapel 0
Mars 10, Obama Academy 0
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 1, Moon 0
Montour 11, Brashear 0
West Allegheny 7, Trinity 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 13, Woodland Hills 1
Franklin Regional 6, Gateway 4
Latrobe 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
Laurel Highlands 9, McKeesport 8
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 8, Derry 5
Freeport 12, Greensburg Salem 2
Knoch 2, Highlands 1
Yough 9, Indiana 8
Section 2
Beaver 5, Central Valley 0
Blackhawk 13, New Castle 4
Hopewell 3, Quaker Valley 0 (9 inn.)
South Fayette 2, Ambridge 1
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Ringgold, ppd.
McGuffey 7, Elizabeth Forward 1
South Park 3, Belle Vernon 2
West Mifflin 6, Uniontown 4
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 8, South Allegheny 0
Section 2
Avonworth 9, New Brighton 3
Ellwood City 1, Beaver Falls 0
Riverside 12, Mohawk 2
Section 3
Brownsville 9, Mt. Pleasant 4
Charleroi 9, Seton-La Salle 3
Washington 11, Southmoreland 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth 13, Fort Cherry 3
California 6, Chartiers-Houston 2
Carmichaels 17, Beth-Center 6
Frazier 16, Burgettstown 11
Section 2
Freedom 16, Summit Academy 1
Neshannock 13, Laurel 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 11, Shenango 1
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Aliquippa (n)
Section 3
Brentwood 12, Northgate 0
Carlynton 7, Apollo-Ridge 1
Riverview 7, Sto-Rox 6
Serra Catholic 6, Bishop Canevin 0
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy 4, St. Joseph 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 18, Mapletown 1
Jefferson-Morgan 10, Geibel 0
Monessen 17, West Greene 3
Section 3
Rochester 6, Cornell 2
Western Beaver 9, Quigley Catholic 8
Sewickley Academy 16, Clairton 0
Nonsection
Bethel Park 8, Hempfield 6
Butler 6, Vincentian Academy 5
Central Catholic 5, Plum 4
Connellsville 5, Kiski Area 3
Jeannette 14, Springdale 11
Pine-Richland 2, Norwin 0
Shaler 5, Penn-Trafford 4
Valley 4, Leechburg 3
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 6, United 1
No-hitters: Will Bednar/Doogie Cannon, Mars; Nate Piontka, Serra Catholic; Jacob Broadwater, Jefferson-Morgan
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
Laurel at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
St. Joseph at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Brentwood at South Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; Burgettstown at Avella, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.; New Castle at Stubenville, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Girls
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 16, Allderdice 3
Upper St. Clair 10, Bethel Park 9 (OT)
Section 2
Latrobe 10, Freeport 4
Norwin 14, Indiana 13 (OT)
Section 3
Pine-Richland 15, Sewickley Academy 7
Class AA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 16, Ellis School 5
Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Yough 0
Section 2
Quaker Valley 10, North Hills 7
Section 3
Hampton 16, Winchester Thurston 6
Softball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Canon-McMillan 22, Upper St. Clair 4
Peters Township 20, Brashear 1
Section 2
Latrobe 16, Penn Hills 0
Norwin 14, Allderdice 0
Section 3
North Allegheny 11, Pine-Richland 6
North Hills 20, Butler 4
Seneca Valley 4, Shaler 3
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 7, Armstrong 1
Kiski Area 13, Woodland Hills 1
Penn-Trafford 16, Gateway 0
Plum 7, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 14, McKeesport 0
Connellsville 4, Thomas Jefferson 2
Ringgold 13, Laurel Highlands 2
Section 3
Hampton 14, Oakland Catholic 1
Montour 16, Mars 1
Moon 4, Chartiers Valley 1
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana 10, Uniontown 0
Knoch 11, Derry 0
Mt. Pleasant 6, Highlands 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 7, Elizabeth Forward 0
Keystone Oaks 11, West Mifflin 8
Yough 15, Carrick 0
Section 3
Central Valley 6, Beaver 2
New Castle 1, Hopewell 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 13, Valley 2
Freeport 18, East Allegheny 1
South Allegheny 14, Burrell 0
Section 2
Avonworth 20, Freedom 5
Ellwood City 15, Riverside 0
Steel Valley 18, Beaver Falls 0
Section 3
South Park 11, McGuffey 1
Southmoreland 15, Charleroi 4
Waynesburg 12, Brownsville 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Brentwood 16, Sto-Rox 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 11, Seton-La Salle 8
Serra Catholic 8, Carlynton 5
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 13, Apollo-Ridge 0
Shady Side Academy 15, Northgate 0
Section 3
Bentworth 12, Fort Cherry 0
Frazier 3, Burgettstown 0
Section 4
Laurel at Mohawk, ppd.
New Brighton 17, Vincentian Academy 1
South Side Beaver 4, Shenango 1
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 17, Quigley Catholic 15
Sewickley Academy 10, Western Beaver 0
Union 20, Aliquippa 0
Section 2
California 8, Jefferson-Morgan 7
Carmichaels 11, Avella 1
Monessen 6, Mapletown 0
Section 3
Geibel 20, Ellis School 3
Jeannette 7, Bishop Canevin 6
Riverview 4, St. Joseph 3
Nonsection
Rochester at South Side Beaver, ppd.
West Greene 11, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 0
South Fayette at Trinity (n)
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 21, United 0
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
West Allegheny at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Fayette at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Yough at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
New Castle at Grove City, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.; Valley at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Washington at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0
Hempfield 3, Kiski Area 2
Latrobe 4, Norwin 1
Section 3
Allderdice 5, Plum 0
Fox Chapel 5, Plum 0
Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0
Shady Side Academy 5, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Peters Township 4, Mt. Lebanon 1
Class AA
Section 2
Central valley 4, Beaver Falls 0
Ellwood City 4, Neshannock 1
Quaker Valley 5, Blackhawk 0
Section 4
McGuffey 4, Ringgold 1
Summary
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0
Singles: Everest Yan (FR) d. Nolan Turko, 6-0 6-1; Surya Seth (FR) d. Ogdan Atwood, 6-0 6-1; Yineet Madduru (FR) d. Dane Taylor, 6-2 6-0.
Doubles: Joseph Bonfiglio/Joey McGlinn (FR) d. Chase Anthony/Caiden Dunlap, 6-1 6-0; Jack Strobel/Terran Ianno (FR) d. Jonah Shafer/Jake Johns, 6-1 6-1.
Track and Field
Boys
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 85, Latrobe 65
Section 4
Kiski Area 98, Hampton 52
Class AA
Section 5
Chartiers-Houston 96, Bishop Canevin 41
South Park 123, Bishop Canevin 14
South Park 96, Chartiers-Houston 45
Girls
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 86, Latrobe 64
Section 4
Kiski Area 84, Hampton 66
Class AA
Section 5
Chartiers-Houston 73, Bishop Canevin 47
South Park 122, Bishop Canevin 19
South Park 122, Chartiers-Houston 19
Volleyball
Wednesday's results
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver County Christan 3, Hopewell 0
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Nonsection
Derry 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 1
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:00 p.m.; Moon at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Plum at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Obama Academy at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Seton La-Salle, 7:15 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Park, 6 p.m.; Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.