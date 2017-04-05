Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for April 5, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 10:36 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Baldwin 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Canon-McMillan 6, Mt. Lebanon 0

Peters Township 13, Allderdice 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 2, North Hills 1

Hampton 3, Fox Chapel 0

Mars 10, Obama Academy 0

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 1, Moon 0

Montour 11, Brashear 0

West Allegheny 7, Trinity 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 13, Woodland Hills 1

Franklin Regional 6, Gateway 4

Latrobe 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

Laurel Highlands 9, McKeesport 8

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 8, Derry 5

Freeport 12, Greensburg Salem 2

Knoch 2, Highlands 1

Yough 9, Indiana 8

Section 2

Beaver 5, Central Valley 0

Blackhawk 13, New Castle 4

Hopewell 3, Quaker Valley 0 (9 inn.)

South Fayette 2, Ambridge 1

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Ringgold, ppd.

McGuffey 7, Elizabeth Forward 1

South Park 3, Belle Vernon 2

West Mifflin 6, Uniontown 4

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 8, South Allegheny 0

Section 2

Avonworth 9, New Brighton 3

Ellwood City 1, Beaver Falls 0

Riverside 12, Mohawk 2

Section 3

Brownsville 9, Mt. Pleasant 4

Charleroi 9, Seton-La Salle 3

Washington 11, Southmoreland 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth 13, Fort Cherry 3

California 6, Chartiers-Houston 2

Carmichaels 17, Beth-Center 6

Frazier 16, Burgettstown 11

Section 2

Freedom 16, Summit Academy 1

Neshannock 13, Laurel 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 11, Shenango 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Aliquippa (n)

Section 3

Brentwood 12, Northgate 0

Carlynton 7, Apollo-Ridge 1

Riverview 7, Sto-Rox 6

Serra Catholic 6, Bishop Canevin 0

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy 4, St. Joseph 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 18, Mapletown 1

Jefferson-Morgan 10, Geibel 0

Monessen 17, West Greene 3

Section 3

Rochester 6, Cornell 2

Western Beaver 9, Quigley Catholic 8

Sewickley Academy 16, Clairton 0

Nonsection

Bethel Park 8, Hempfield 6

Butler 6, Vincentian Academy 5

Central Catholic 5, Plum 4

Connellsville 5, Kiski Area 3

Jeannette 14, Springdale 11

Pine-Richland 2, Norwin 0

Shaler 5, Penn-Trafford 4

Valley 4, Leechburg 3

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 6, United 1

No-hitters: Will Bednar/Doogie Cannon, Mars; Nate Piontka, Serra Catholic; Jacob Broadwater, Jefferson-Morgan

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Laurel at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

St. Joseph at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Brentwood at South Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; Burgettstown at Avella, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.; New Castle at Stubenville, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 16, Allderdice 3

Upper St. Clair 10, Bethel Park 9 (OT)

Section 2

Latrobe 10, Freeport 4

Norwin 14, Indiana 13 (OT)

Section 3

Pine-Richland 15, Sewickley Academy 7

Class AA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 16, Ellis School 5

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Yough 0

Section 2

Quaker Valley 10, North Hills 7

Section 3

Hampton 16, Winchester Thurston 6

Softball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Canon-McMillan 22, Upper St. Clair 4

Peters Township 20, Brashear 1

Section 2

Latrobe 16, Penn Hills 0

Norwin 14, Allderdice 0

Section 3

North Allegheny 11, Pine-Richland 6

North Hills 20, Butler 4

Seneca Valley 4, Shaler 3

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 7, Armstrong 1

Kiski Area 13, Woodland Hills 1

Penn-Trafford 16, Gateway 0

Plum 7, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 14, McKeesport 0

Connellsville 4, Thomas Jefferson 2

Ringgold 13, Laurel Highlands 2

Section 3

Hampton 14, Oakland Catholic 1

Montour 16, Mars 1

Moon 4, Chartiers Valley 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana 10, Uniontown 0

Knoch 11, Derry 0

Mt. Pleasant 6, Highlands 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 7, Elizabeth Forward 0

Keystone Oaks 11, West Mifflin 8

Yough 15, Carrick 0

Section 3

Central Valley 6, Beaver 2

New Castle 1, Hopewell 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 13, Valley 2

Freeport 18, East Allegheny 1

South Allegheny 14, Burrell 0

Section 2

Avonworth 20, Freedom 5

Ellwood City 15, Riverside 0

Steel Valley 18, Beaver Falls 0

Section 3

South Park 11, McGuffey 1

Southmoreland 15, Charleroi 4

Waynesburg 12, Brownsville 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Brentwood 16, Sto-Rox 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 11, Seton-La Salle 8

Serra Catholic 8, Carlynton 5

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 13, Apollo-Ridge 0

Shady Side Academy 15, Northgate 0

Section 3

Bentworth 12, Fort Cherry 0

Frazier 3, Burgettstown 0

Section 4

Laurel at Mohawk, ppd.

New Brighton 17, Vincentian Academy 1

South Side Beaver 4, Shenango 1

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 17, Quigley Catholic 15

Sewickley Academy 10, Western Beaver 0

Union 20, Aliquippa 0

Section 2

California 8, Jefferson-Morgan 7

Carmichaels 11, Avella 1

Monessen 6, Mapletown 0

Section 3

Geibel 20, Ellis School 3

Jeannette 7, Bishop Canevin 6

Riverview 4, St. Joseph 3

Nonsection

Rochester at South Side Beaver, ppd.

West Greene 11, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 0

South Fayette at Trinity (n)

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 21, United 0

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

West Allegheny at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Fayette at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Yough at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

New Castle at Grove City, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.; Valley at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Washington at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0

Hempfield 3, Kiski Area 2

Latrobe 4, Norwin 1

Section 3

Allderdice 5, Plum 0

Fox Chapel 5, Plum 0

Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0

Shady Side Academy 5, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Peters Township 4, Mt. Lebanon 1

Class AA

Section 2

Central valley 4, Beaver Falls 0

Ellwood City 4, Neshannock 1

Quaker Valley 5, Blackhawk 0

Section 4

McGuffey 4, Ringgold 1

Summary

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0

Singles: Everest Yan (FR) d. Nolan Turko, 6-0 6-1; Surya Seth (FR) d. Ogdan Atwood, 6-0 6-1; Yineet Madduru (FR) d. Dane Taylor, 6-2 6-0.

Doubles: Joseph Bonfiglio/Joey McGlinn (FR) d. Chase Anthony/Caiden Dunlap, 6-1 6-0; Jack Strobel/Terran Ianno (FR) d. Jonah Shafer/Jake Johns, 6-1 6-1.

Track and Field

Boys

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 85, Latrobe 65

Section 4

Kiski Area 98, Hampton 52

Class AA

Section 5

Chartiers-Houston 96, Bishop Canevin 41

South Park 123, Bishop Canevin 14

South Park 96, Chartiers-Houston 45

Girls

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 86, Latrobe 64

Section 4

Kiski Area 84, Hampton 66

Class AA

Section 5

Chartiers-Houston 73, Bishop Canevin 47

South Park 122, Bishop Canevin 19

South Park 122, Chartiers-Houston 19

Volleyball

Wednesday's results

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver County Christan 3, Hopewell 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Nonsection

Derry 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 1

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:00 p.m.; Moon at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Plum at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Obama Academy at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Seton La-Salle, 7:15 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Park, 6 p.m.; Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.