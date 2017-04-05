Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Pine-Richland's Ryan Okuda, West Allegheny's Ashley Seamon

Ryan Okuda

School: Pine-Richland

Class: Senior

Sport: Baseball

Claim to fame: Okuda threw a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Hempfield on Thursday. The Rams and Okuda, who will play next year at Virginia Tech, are off to a 5-1 start. After combining to throw a no-hitter last season, this was Okuda's first solo no-hitter.

How did it feel to start the year on such a good note?

I wasn't expecting to start off that way, but it was a pretty fun way to start it off.

Do you think this team has the makings of one that could advance deep into the postseason?

I definitely think so. I think our biggest problem is going to be staying focused in each and every game and making sure we bring it to every game, just because we have such talent on the team. It's kind of easy to feel comfortable and feel satisfied, and I feel like we really need to be hungry every game, that way we can compete every game.

Is there a pitcher you try to model your game after?

Chris Sale. The main reason is we're very similar in our mechanics and he is obviously one of the best pitchers in the game, so emulating someone like that really helps me, someone who is similar to him, find my own way to find success.

How do you think the Pirates will do this year?

Based on what I've seen in spring training they look pretty good. I think one of the big challenges they're going to face is finding the pitching rotation.

What's your favorite class?

Physics, it's challenging, but it's also a really interesting class, because of figuring out how things work, and I enjoy the challenge of the class.

Ashley Seamon

School: West Allegheny

Class: Junior

Sport: Softball

Claim to fame: Seamon allowed just two hits and recorded 12 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Oakland Catholic in the Tigers' season opener Thursday. The top-ranked team in WPIAL Class 5A, West Allegheny is 2-0 in the season's early going.

Was that the best start to a season you could have asked for?

Yeah, it was definitely something we can build off of. It's very encouraging, and we can look to go further from there. It's a good start to the season.

What will it take to get back to the WPIAL title game?

I think that last year was just a learning experience for us, especially since we were a very young team, so this year I think we're going to come back more developed and we're going to be more prepared, especially mentally more than physically. And we'll be able to attack harder competition, we'll be able to build off of that coming up short from last year.

What's your approach to pitching?

My goal is just to get my team on and off the field as quickly as possible. Whatever it takes, whether it's strikeouts or if I can get the batter to either ground out or fly out to one of my defensive players who I can rely on.

You were a libero on the WPIAL champion volleyball team this year. How would it feel to win two WPIAL titles in the same year?

Yeah, it would be great for that to happen. Actually, I think that last year making it to the WPIAL championship (in softball) and having that past experience was able to help me this year in volleyball and I knew what to expect. How to mentally prepare myself and just being more prepared made me view things with a new perspective.

What's your favorite class?

Physics, because I like having a physical understanding. I like understanding how things work, and it's especially cool whenever it can come up in sports and you're talking about different angles and just how things work and being able to visualize it.