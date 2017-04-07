Penn Hills to induct Hall of Fame class

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn Hills Sports Hall of Fame will induct eight athletes and two teams in the Class of 2017.

An induction ceremony will take place April 29 at the Green Oaks Country Club, 5741 Third St., Verona.

The evening will include a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour, dinner at 6:30 and the inductions at 7:30.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at PennHillsSportsHOF.com or by emailing Cindy McCue at cindymcq1@gmail.com.

Below is a look at half of this year's class. Check out the other half next week.

Richard Cahill

Cahill, a 1965 Penn Hills graduate, competed in varsity football, wrestling and track, lettering all three years. He was awarded athlete of the year in 1965, making him the second student to land this achievement. In track, Cahill beat the record for shot put and still holds that record.

Cahill attended Arizona State on a football scholarship, transferring it to wrestling. Cahill won the Greco Roman at nationals, taking second in the nation. Cahill competed in a tough man contest and took second place next to his friend, Kono.

Cahill coached Little League for six years, wrestling at the New Kensington YMCA, and a junior league in Arizona, taking them to first place.

Cahill was a foster father, substitute teacher for Penn Hills, supervisor for Shuman Center and an entrepreneur. Coach Tony Miller was the most influential figure to him on his path through athletics. Cahill met “Superstar” Billy Graham, wrestling with him on the amateur circuit.

Christine Dillner

Dillner, a 1991 graduate of Penn Hills, played volleyball and softball. Dillner, whose primary sport was softball, earned WPIAL and all-section recognition. Dillner finished her senior year with a .346 batting average, 10 extra base hits — six doubles, two triples and two home runs — and led her team with 25 runs. Dillner was second on the team with 16 RBIs, drew a team-high 15 walks and stole 12 bases.

Dillner continued her career at Cal (Pa.) where she was the designated player her freshman year and started in the outfield the next three years. Dillner helped her team earn four PSAC West titles and advance to three PSAC finals, along with four NCAA tournament appearances, winning one regional title in 1994. She was a three-time all-conference player, a two-time all-regional player and an All-American. She received Cal (Pa.) Hall of Fame honors in 2013.

After her college days, Dillner moved to Asheville, N.C., where she ran a group home for autistic children for five years and helped open a day program. Currently, Dillner works seeking home placements and alternative living for people with developmental and mental health diagnosis. Dillner has an individual who lives with her, along with her wife, daughter and two stepdaughters.

In her spare time, she coaches her daughter's middle school softball team and their travel ball team.

Robert Hoffmann

Hoffmann, a 1996 graduate of Penn Hills, was a three-year letterman in baseball and was a batboy for the Pittsburgh Pirates, which started his sophomore year.

During his time as a batboy, Hoffman was able to get guidance from Major League players such as Greg Maddux, Denny Neagle and Pirates pitching coach Ray Miller.

Hoffmann had off-season workouts with Bill Brash leading into his senior year and went 8-0 with a 1.79 ERA, while batting .500 for the season.

At Slippery Rock, Hoffmann went to the NCAA Division II World Series once and the North Atlantic Regional three times. He earned the PSAC Scholastic Athlete Award during his sophomore and junior years.

After graduating in 2000, Robert returned to Penn Hills as a fifth-grade teacher. During the past four years, Hoffmann has been the president of the Penn Hills Education Association.

Hoffmann has been married to his wife, Christine, for 11 years and resides in Murrysville. The couple has two children, 10-year-old Gianna and 8-year-old Robbie.

Monique ‘Missy' McCoy

McCoy, better known as Missy, is a 1994 graduate of Penn Hills. McCoy was a four-year letterman in basketball.

Under coach Bill Lind, McCoy earned the honors of Streets & Smiths All-American honorable mention four years in a row, USA Today Players to Watch and was a recipient of first- and second-team all-section, all-WPIAL and all-state honors.

McCoy was a two-time Fab 5 pick, a Tribune-Review Player of the Week, a 1,000-point scorer and picked to USA Today's first and second team. McCoy was part of the 1991 and '92 WPIAL championship teams, as Penn Hills became the first women's team in Western Pennsylvania to win seven consecutive WPIAL titles.

After her time at West Virginia, McCoy went to work for the Pittsburgh Public School District. She pursued a coaching career and returned to Penn Hills as an assistant for two years under Rod Scott followed by Debbie Lewis at Schenley.

McCoy is currently the head coach at Obama Academy, where she is the first women's coach in City League history to win four consecutive league titles.

1969 cross country team

After capturing a WPIAL title and finishing third at the PIAA meet in 1968, coach Glen Davis, who was inducted into the Penn Hills Hall of Fame in 1985, adopted a saying — “States, States, States” — that would be repeated by all of those involved in the 1969 Penn Hills cross country team.

The 1969 season was a year where Penn Hills was undefeated in dual meats and finished first in every invitational. The Indians, led by Doug Bacon, finished first at both the WPIAL and PIAA championships. Bacon finished first individually at the WPIAL championship and second at the PIAA championship.

Some of those involved in the 1969 cross country team were part of the 1970 and '72 state champion teams, including Dave Carter.

Andrew John is freelance writer.