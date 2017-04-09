Pine-Richland girls lacrosse build on last season's success

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pine-Richland girls lacrosse is off to another strong start.

After losing just three players to graduation from last season's WPIAL Division I semifinalist team that qualified for the PIAA playoffs, the Rams (4-1, 3-0 Section 3-AAA) began this season by trouncing Mars, North Allegheny, Butler and Sewickley Academy. The average margin of victory was more than 10 goals.

Pine-Richland coach Brittany Adams said last year's experience is driving the team.

“They have high expectations, because of our success last year and getting that experience of going to states. They had the opportunity of being exposed to that and knowing what it feels like,” Adams said.

“It instilled something in them, just knowing what can arise from pushing yourself as far as you can and how it can make you successful.”

All-WPIAL honorees and team captains Marina Miller and Caitlyn Byerly are back. Miller, a junior, was a high school all-American last year and is a Penn State commit. Byerly, a senior, is a Slippery Rock recruit.

Defensive stalwart Savannah Renner (Slippery Rock), attacker Alexa Mellis (Wooster) and defender Megan Lieberman (Liberty) will also play college lacrosse.

“It's great to have that leadership across the field for us,” Adams said. “The girls are very versatile. It's a deep attack. There's not one leading scorer or player. Each game, it's a variety of girls contributing, which is what you want. If teams are strategizing to limit one player, other girls are stepping up.”

Pine-Richland is atop the section standings, and Adams said team chemistry is a key component.

“It's just a great group of girls on and off the field,” Adams said. “I'm a teacher at the high school, and it's nice to see them as friends off the field. They hang out after school, outside of practice and outside of games. I know that's only going to help their bond carry over to the field when they play.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.