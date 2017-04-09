Bencherif helps Fox Chapel tennis to 12-0 mark

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Neil Bencherif, a senior at Fox Chapel, is a big reason why the FC tennis team has rolled to a perfect start.

He has been playing at second and third singles and is undefeated. He started playing tennis 10 years ago and will continue to play club tennis at Pitt, where he will major in finance.

For his efforts, he is The Herald Spotlight Athlete.

Who is your favorite tennis player of all time?

Roger Federer.

What do you feel is the strongest part of your game?

My forehand.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would you pick?

Barack Obama, Michael Jordan and Nelson Mandela.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before a match?

I try to do the same thing every day if I'm doing well in a tournament.

Who's your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Antonio Brown.

What is your favorite season of the year?

Spring.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Milk, eggs and yogurt.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Hang out with my friends and watch movies.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Friends.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

Pizza, pasta, crepes and fruit.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Broccoli.

If you could go somewhere you've never been, where would you go?

Spain.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Paris.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“The Dark Knight.”

If you could trade places with anybody for a day, who would it be?

Barack Obama.

Who would be your dream date?

Jennifer Aniston.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

Speak French.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.