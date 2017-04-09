Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Bencherif helps Fox Chapel tennis to 12-0 mark

Marty Stewart | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
Submitted
Fox Chapel's Neil Bencherif

Updated 1 hour ago

Neil Bencherif, a senior at Fox Chapel, is a big reason why the FC tennis team has rolled to a perfect start.

He has been playing at second and third singles and is undefeated. He started playing tennis 10 years ago and will continue to play club tennis at Pitt, where he will major in finance.

For his efforts, he is The Herald Spotlight Athlete.

Who is your favorite tennis player of all time?

Roger Federer.

What do you feel is the strongest part of your game?

My forehand.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would you pick?

Barack Obama, Michael Jordan and Nelson Mandela.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before a match?

I try to do the same thing every day if I'm doing well in a tournament.

Who's your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Antonio Brown.

What is your favorite season of the year?

Spring.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Milk, eggs and yogurt.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Hang out with my friends and watch movies.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Friends.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

Pizza, pasta, crepes and fruit.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Broccoli.

If you could go somewhere you've never been, where would you go?

Spain.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Paris.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“The Dark Knight.”

If you could trade places with anybody for a day, who would it be?

Barack Obama.

Who would be your dream date?

Jennifer Aniston.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

Speak French.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.