Herald roundup: Fox Chapel tennis team earns trio of wins

Fox Chapel boys tennis swept Baldwin, 5-0, on April 4.

Robby Shymansky, Neil Bencherif and Karsten Lagerquist won in singles with the doubles teams of Jared Cohen/Kurran Singh and William Kabezie/Brandon Wei also picking up wins.

The Foxes (12-0, 7-0) posted 5-0 wins over Shaler and Plum on April 5. Against Shaler, Shymansky, Bencherif and Jared Nord had wins in singles, and Cohen/Singh and Kabezie/Wie earned victories in doubles.

Track and field

The Fox Chapel boys and girls track teams swept North Hills on April 4. Posting wins for the girls were the 3,200 relay of Sarena Seeger, Caelan Miller, Dixon Veltri, Annika Urban; the 400 relay of Kate Carnevale, Katherine Kauma, Maddie Lucy, Hannah Flanders; the 1,600 relay of Carolyn Veith, Kauma, Flanders, Lucey; Carnevale (100, 200); Seeger (400); Urban (3,200); Miller (800, 1,600); and Erasmia Yager (shot put, discus).

Boys winners were the 3,200 relay of Adam Cook, John Folkerts, Christian Fitch, Ian Brown; the 400 relay of Won Ho Kang, Matt Shiferaw, Felix Veser, Andrew Jeffrey; and the 1,600 relay of Warner Macklin, Juan Morales, Mo Muhina, Evan Kieffer; Jeffrey (100, 200); Folkerts (1,600); Warner Macklin (400); Cook (3,200); Billy Meyers (high jump); and Adam Dolhi (discus).

Girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel girls lacrosse posted a 26-8 win over Indiana on April 4. Kate Goodwin had seven goals and three assists. Meg McCrady added five goals and four assists, Mary Ellis had four goals and five assists, Mikayla D'Cunha tallied four goals and an assist, Sloan Rost had three goals, Ali Wessel added a goal and three assists, Marissa Hardiman notched three assists, Margeaux Essey had an assist and Sydney Condron and Makenna Blazer scored one goal each. Makenzie Miller had three saves in goal.

The Foxes followed up with a 15-4 win over Hempfield on April 5 as Goodwin tallied six goals. Miller made six saves as the Foxes improved to 4-0 in section play and 6-0 overall.

Boys volleyball

Fox Chapel lost to Central York (25-13, 25-11) and McDowell (22-25, 25-17, 15-11) In the first round of pool play at the Fox Chapel Volleyball Classic on Saturday.

In the second round, the Foxes beat Mars (25-13, 25-20) and lost to Plum (25-22). They fell to McDowell, 1-0, in the playoffs.

Central York beat Pine-Richland to claim the championship.

Basketball

Fox Chapel senior forward Jake Livingston and junior guard Carson Cohen were selected to the all-Section 3-6A squad by the section coaches. Shady Side Academy senior guard/forward Etai Groff made the Section 3-3A team.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.