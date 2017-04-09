Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Herald roundup: Fox Chapel tennis team earns trio of wins

Marty Stewart | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy senior long distance runner Crosby Deliman practices 400-meter relay exchanges on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Shady Side Academy.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy lacrosse goalie Riley Difirore practices with the team on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, preparing for away game.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy's track team trains on Thursday, April 6, 2017, after their scheduled meet was cancelled.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe defender Sammie Sarraf (left) controls the ball under pressure from Fox Chapel's Kate Goodwin (right) during a game on Monday, March 27, 2017, at Greater Latrobe High School.

Updated 1 hour ago

Fox Chapel boys tennis swept Baldwin, 5-0, on April 4.

Robby Shymansky, Neil Bencherif and Karsten Lagerquist won in singles with the doubles teams of Jared Cohen/Kurran Singh and William Kabezie/Brandon Wei also picking up wins.

The Foxes (12-0, 7-0) posted 5-0 wins over Shaler and Plum on April 5. Against Shaler, Shymansky, Bencherif and Jared Nord had wins in singles, and Cohen/Singh and Kabezie/Wie earned victories in doubles.

Track and field

The Fox Chapel boys and girls track teams swept North Hills on April 4. Posting wins for the girls were the 3,200 relay of Sarena Seeger, Caelan Miller, Dixon Veltri, Annika Urban; the 400 relay of Kate Carnevale, Katherine Kauma, Maddie Lucy, Hannah Flanders; the 1,600 relay of Carolyn Veith, Kauma, Flanders, Lucey; Carnevale (100, 200); Seeger (400); Urban (3,200); Miller (800, 1,600); and Erasmia Yager (shot put, discus).

Boys winners were the 3,200 relay of Adam Cook, John Folkerts, Christian Fitch, Ian Brown; the 400 relay of Won Ho Kang, Matt Shiferaw, Felix Veser, Andrew Jeffrey; and the 1,600 relay of Warner Macklin, Juan Morales, Mo Muhina, Evan Kieffer; Jeffrey (100, 200); Folkerts (1,600); Warner Macklin (400); Cook (3,200); Billy Meyers (high jump); and Adam Dolhi (discus).

Girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel girls lacrosse posted a 26-8 win over Indiana on April 4. Kate Goodwin had seven goals and three assists. Meg McCrady added five goals and four assists, Mary Ellis had four goals and five assists, Mikayla D'Cunha tallied four goals and an assist, Sloan Rost had three goals, Ali Wessel added a goal and three assists, Marissa Hardiman notched three assists, Margeaux Essey had an assist and Sydney Condron and Makenna Blazer scored one goal each. Makenzie Miller had three saves in goal.

The Foxes followed up with a 15-4 win over Hempfield on April 5 as Goodwin tallied six goals. Miller made six saves as the Foxes improved to 4-0 in section play and 6-0 overall.

Boys volleyball

Fox Chapel lost to Central York (25-13, 25-11) and McDowell (22-25, 25-17, 15-11) In the first round of pool play at the Fox Chapel Volleyball Classic on Saturday.

In the second round, the Foxes beat Mars (25-13, 25-20) and lost to Plum (25-22). They fell to McDowell, 1-0, in the playoffs.

Central York beat Pine-Richland to claim the championship.

Basketball

Fox Chapel senior forward Jake Livingston and junior guard Carson Cohen were selected to the all-Section 3-6A squad by the section coaches. Shady Side Academy senior guard/forward Etai Groff made the Section 3-3A team.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

