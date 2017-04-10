Fox Chapel Sports Hall of Fame set to induct 2006 grad, Vanderbilt product Hoffman

This is the first in a series of profiles on the Fox Chapel Sports Hall of Fame 2017 inductees. A banquet will be held June 3 at The Harmar House. There will be a cash bar and silent auction at 5 p.m ., with a buffet dinner at 6. For more information, contact Jim Perry at gymbeck63@aol.com.

Adam Hofmann ruled the roost in WPIAL golf in the fall of 2006.

A 2007 Fox Chapel graduate, he put an exclamation point on his senior year by winning the WPIAL championship. He was also a three-time captain of the Fox Chapel golf team.

He then took his game to Vanderbilt where he had a successful career while majoring in political science. In his senior year, he led the team with a 73.2 average in 32 rounds. He had three top-10 finishes and two top fives in 2011-12 and posted a low round of 67 in the first round of The Prestige at PGA West.

His best finish of the season came at the Memphis Intercollegiate, when he placed fourth with a 221 (80-68-73). He also had a top-five finish at the Carmel Cup in Pebble Beach.

“I was very surprised to be selected to the Fox Chapel Sports Hall of Fame. I was also very humbled and honored. Frank Fuhrer and Bob Friend are both a part of the Hall of Fame at Fox Chapel, and I have always looked up to those two men. They are true champion golfers and much better than I ever was or will be.

“My fondest memories of high school golf at Fox Chapel were definitely with my best friends on the golf team. Brian Sigal, Andrew Wallisch and PJ Rosenstock are still my friends today and remember playing and practicing together for those four years. I wish I would've cherished that time more looking back.”

“My clearest memory from the golf team was definitely winning the WPIAL championship in 2006. I remember coming together as a team. After we won, I remember going into a side room and all of us sharing a big hug. There were tears. We wanted to win so badly. It took a lot of work and luck.”

He does have a regret from his golfing days.

“Well, like any sport, in golf you lose a lot more than you win. I don't know if I regret any of my losses because I always competed the hardest that I could and gave it my best effort. I would say that it kills me that I didn't pull off the 2011 Pennsylvania amateur in Lancaster.”

He still keeps busy on the golf course and follows the fortunes of the FC golf team.

“I'm always working on my golf game. I commit my schedule to playing three or so events every summer. Competitive golf is part of my nature. I always keep up with the Fox Chapel boys golf team. Coach Bryan Deal has done a great job with the team and they're much better than we ever were.

“I'm very lucky and blessed to have the parents that I do. They gave me every opportunity to succeed and always challenged me to be better and get more out of myself. My dad taught me to always focus on the process of what I was doing, not the end result. That's an important lesson in my life that I've carried with me.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.