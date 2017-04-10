Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Quaker Valley girls lacrosse off to strong start

Joe Sager | Monday, April 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Quaker Valley's girls lacrosse team finds itself in a new classification and section this season.

This season, the PIAA went away from performance-based divisions for lacrosse and introduced the traditional classification system, based on enrollment, it uses for its other sports. That left the Quakers, who reached the WPIAL Division I semifinals the past three seasons, in Class AA this spring.

Despite the change, one thing has remained the same — Quaker Valley is enjoying success. The Quakers outscored their first three Section 2 opponents (Chartiers Valley, Blackhawk and South Fayette) by a 50-12 margin.

“We go into every game not knowing what to expect. We're taking one game at a time and working toward our end-of-season goals,” Quaker Valley coach Nellie Kraus said. “We have high hopes to go deep into WPIALs and states. We're staying positive and moving forward one game at a time and hoping to fulfill the goals that we've set.”

The Quakers, who don't have a junior varsity team this season, were able to get all their players involved in the first three contests.

“We dropped down to one team because we had some lower numbers and some injuries in the preseason. It's great because we've been able to get everyone playing time, which is nice,” Kraus said. “I think (the change in classification) has been a positive thing in some ways. But, it's been disappointing because the girls who are the starters aren't getting the competition I would like them to see for our advancement in the WPIALs and the future of our postseason play. We're trying to pick up some extra games during the season to help with that.”

The team graduated some major firepower from last season with the departure of Aubrey Bouchard and Emily Kraus. The two combined for more than 500 points in their careers. The offense has remained productive, though. Rachel Bould had 14 goals and four assists in two games and 16 total goals through three games. Abby Smith, Katherine Blaugrund and Maggie Dobbins have helped spark the offense, as well.

“The girls are working really well together. I hope it continues. I am sure we'll have our challenges, but I think the girls are setting a good pace and tone,” Nellie Kraus said. “When we played South Fayette, we had nine different girls score. We're playing well and moving the ball well, and we seem to have good chemistry this far.”

Zoe Fishter, Rachel Rock and Caitlyn McCloskey join Smith and Dobbins at attack. Hannah Frund, Megan Harkins, Maura Conlin, Lauren Delie and Olivia Lehman join Blaugrund and Bould at midfield. Chloe Bunde, Ellie Boyd, Gretchen Blizzard and Claire Sobecki are on defense. Sophia Pappenberg is in goal. Alex Otto and Montana Lenz are goaltenders as well.

“I think we're defending really well through the midfield. Our defense has really improved. We've had a lot of assisted goals so far and the chemistry with that has been nice. I am really pleased with that,” Nellie Kraus said. “We have six starters back and that does help. The seniors have been a part of our successful teams in 2015 and '16 and they bring that experience. It's helping the younger girls develop faster and play at a higher level. The girls coming back are trying to set the tone for practice and take it seriously. They've shown great leadership and have been able to improve the new girls a lot faster. I've seen a lot of improvement, overall, already.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.