Quaker Valley girls lacrosse off to strong start

Quaker Valley's girls lacrosse team finds itself in a new classification and section this season.

This season, the PIAA went away from performance-based divisions for lacrosse and introduced the traditional classification system, based on enrollment, it uses for its other sports. That left the Quakers, who reached the WPIAL Division I semifinals the past three seasons, in Class AA this spring.

Despite the change, one thing has remained the same — Quaker Valley is enjoying success. The Quakers outscored their first three Section 2 opponents (Chartiers Valley, Blackhawk and South Fayette) by a 50-12 margin.

“We go into every game not knowing what to expect. We're taking one game at a time and working toward our end-of-season goals,” Quaker Valley coach Nellie Kraus said. “We have high hopes to go deep into WPIALs and states. We're staying positive and moving forward one game at a time and hoping to fulfill the goals that we've set.”

The Quakers, who don't have a junior varsity team this season, were able to get all their players involved in the first three contests.

“We dropped down to one team because we had some lower numbers and some injuries in the preseason. It's great because we've been able to get everyone playing time, which is nice,” Kraus said. “I think (the change in classification) has been a positive thing in some ways. But, it's been disappointing because the girls who are the starters aren't getting the competition I would like them to see for our advancement in the WPIALs and the future of our postseason play. We're trying to pick up some extra games during the season to help with that.”

The team graduated some major firepower from last season with the departure of Aubrey Bouchard and Emily Kraus. The two combined for more than 500 points in their careers. The offense has remained productive, though. Rachel Bould had 14 goals and four assists in two games and 16 total goals through three games. Abby Smith, Katherine Blaugrund and Maggie Dobbins have helped spark the offense, as well.

“The girls are working really well together. I hope it continues. I am sure we'll have our challenges, but I think the girls are setting a good pace and tone,” Nellie Kraus said. “When we played South Fayette, we had nine different girls score. We're playing well and moving the ball well, and we seem to have good chemistry this far.”

Zoe Fishter, Rachel Rock and Caitlyn McCloskey join Smith and Dobbins at attack. Hannah Frund, Megan Harkins, Maura Conlin, Lauren Delie and Olivia Lehman join Blaugrund and Bould at midfield. Chloe Bunde, Ellie Boyd, Gretchen Blizzard and Claire Sobecki are on defense. Sophia Pappenberg is in goal. Alex Otto and Montana Lenz are goaltenders as well.

“I think we're defending really well through the midfield. Our defense has really improved. We've had a lot of assisted goals so far and the chemistry with that has been nice. I am really pleased with that,” Nellie Kraus said. “We have six starters back and that does help. The seniors have been a part of our successful teams in 2015 and '16 and they bring that experience. It's helping the younger girls develop faster and play at a higher level. The girls coming back are trying to set the tone for practice and take it seriously. They've shown great leadership and have been able to improve the new girls a lot faster. I've seen a lot of improvement, overall, already.”

