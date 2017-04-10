Franklin Regional boys lacrosse team motivated to improve

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The day after a 10-5 victory over Latrobe on April 4, Franklin Regional boys lacrosse coaches and players sat down and picked apart the game film for ways to get better.

“We had so much to learn from,” senior Nick Hodowanec said. “We went play by play to see what we could've done better. We were definitely not satisfied.”

The team came out two days later and gave WPIAL power Bethel Park all it could handle before the Black Hawks won 5-4 in overtime.

“We've talked about sticking to our systems and sticking to what works,” senior goalkeeper Nate Seymour said. “When we do that, we are playing well against some really good teams.”

Franklin Regional began its season 3-2. The Panthers already have one more victory than they did all of last season (2-12).

“For the returning guys, especially the seniors, last year was motivation for us to come back better,” Seymour said. “We have a great team with a lot of young players with a lot of talent. We have good parts that we just need to add up and get clicking at a high level.”

A group of five senior captains — Seymour, Hodowanec, Jack Wholin, Logan Miller and Tommy Keifer — have been key in leading the charge, said first-year coach Justin Meenan.

Meenan, a Bethel Park graduate, played at Seton Hill for former Franklin Regional coach Brian Novotny.

He served as an assistant at Mt. Lebanon and Central Catholic before arriving in Murrysville.

“It took a little bit of time, but the guys caught on and have been working their tails off,” Meenan said.

“We can get better, and they see that and want to work hard for it. We've seen growth since the beginning of the season. We still have a lot of work to do.”

Seymour said the players have seen a difference.

“(The coaches) have that level of intensity that really has pushed us and motivated us to go that extra mile,” Seymour said. “They have a lot of knowledge. We switched from a zone defense to a man defense his year. It's really worked well for us. We have a lot of confidence on offense.”

Hodowanec, a faceoff specialist, returned to the lineup for the final two games last season after completing a nearly year-long recovery from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.

He won 52 of his 66 faceoffs over FR's first five games.

“Nick's work ethic and drive is phenomenal,” Meenan said. “He really doesn't come off the field. He's in there on faceoffs and plays both offense and defense. We're happy to see him out there. He's a great influence for the younger guys.”

Hodowanec said he's excited for the chance to be on the field in both practices and in games. He said that feeling extends to the other team members.

“Every day, we come out here to get better,” he said. “It feels like there is never enough time in practice to get done all we want to get done. We want to keep building off of each game and each practice.”

Ten Panthers scored at least one goal in the first five games. Hodowanec and junior Adam Renda led the way with seven apiece.

Juniors Erik Fritz and Brad Brncic had six and five goals, respectively, while sophomore Mitchell DeBiase provided a team best five assists.

Meenan said he is excited to see what the team can do over the rest of the season. The Panthers were to face Hempfield (1-2) on Monday in a game that was to be contested past the deadline for this week's edition.

FR has a nonsection challenge on its hands Thursday with Hampton (6-1).

“We had a tough overtime loss against a good Bethel Park team,” Meenan said. “They fought so hard. The compete level is so high right now. They are ready for these tough matchups.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him a mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.