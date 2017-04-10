Stephens carries on family legacy with Franklin Regional lacrosse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anna Stephens has a strong, deep-rooted lacrosse lineage.

She is the fifth — and last — Stephens family member to compete in lacrosse at Franklin Regional.

• Ben Stephens was an all-section player and a member of the Panthers' WPIAL runner-up team in 2010 (his senior year). He played at Walsh University, and currently is an assistant coach for the FR girls team.

• David Stephens played at Frankln Regional under the girls team's current JV coach, Dom Barnebei. Stephens graduated in 2011.

• Luke Stephens was an All-American defenseman in 2013, and is a captain on the Elizabethtown College men's lacrosse team. He is a four-year starter and plays both LSM and defense.

• Sarah Stephens graduated from Franklin Regional two years ago, and now is a member of the Duquesne University women's club lacrosse program.

Anna, at 18 the youngest of the five Stephens children/siblings, is a senior attacker on the FR girls team. She is a two-time all-section selection, as she led the Panthers in scoring with 63 and 78 goals in 2015 and ‘16.

She is near the 200-goal plateau in career scoring, as well as the team record for career goals.

“Anna draws the best defensive players. Her shot placement is one of her biggest attributes, along with her ability to score,” FR coach Eric Barnabei said. “Physically, she's quick, and she sees the field really well. She moves without the ball very well. She's outstanding at catching the ball and getting her shot off. She had multiple seven- to nine-goal games last year.

“Lacrosse is definitely a family sport. You learn from the family; Anna really picked it up quick. I've coached a lot of sisters whose older brothers have played lacrosse. A lot of girls who have brothers that have played lacrosse are good shooters. Both Luke and Ben were phenomenal players (at FR).”

Anna, a four-year starter, led Franklin Regional to a pair of wins last week, a 16-7 decision over North Allegheny followed by a 16-5 decision over Ellis School, as the Panthers improved to 4-0 overall.

“Anna is just a phenomenal athlete all-around,” Kayla Platt, FR's assistant coach, said. “She deserves to break these records, and (it) is such a great accomplishment. She came up short of breaking my single-season school record at Franklin Regional last year by one (goal). It is just a pleasure to coach someone who has so much passion and determination for the game.”

Platt set the team record for goals in one season with 79 in 2009.

Anna peppered in 10 goals in two games last week, boosting her season and career totals to 23 and 188 goals.

“Our goals are obviously to try to win the section and go on to the WPIAL playoffs, but also to help develop skills and prepare the younger players for varsity time,” said Anna, who shares the team's captaincy role with Danielle Hodowanec, Maria Cefola and Silvia Bononi. “I think our team works really well together, and we all have great chemistry. I had high expectations for our team's record this year and am not surprised by it.”

Although she's grown up watching her older siblings compete in lacrosse, Anna's biggest influence in her career has been her parents, Bruce and Kimberly.

“My dad has always been the one to critique me after every game, and he tells me what I need to improve on all the time,” she said. “He has also been a major support when it comes to the travel teams. I have played on travel teams in recent years. Lastly, he has always been the one to push me, from talking me through different moves to try in games, to practicing in my backyard and helping me develop as a player.

“My mom has also been a huge support and major backbone throughout the years when it comes to being there for all my events, and keeping my attitude positive even if I've had a bad game. She never misses a game.”

Anna has participated in various extracurricular activities at Franklin Regional, including the school band, musical and chorus; Thespians group, mock trial program, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and on the Chain Reaction Contraption team.

She also has played basketball and competed in cross country.

She will continue her academic/athletic career at Duquesne, where she plans to study business and hopefully join her sister in the women's lacrosse program.

Anna also considered attending St. Francis (Pa.) and Washington & Jefferson.

“I chose Duquesne because it is a prestigious business school and is very close to home,” said Anna, who owns a 3.7 grade-point average. “Staying close was important to me. Also, the campus is really nice and it is in the city, which is a factor I liked. I definitely got more exposure to the campus life with my sister going there.”

Anna is hoping to land a tryout for the Duquesne women's lacrosse program; if not, she will compete for the club team with her sister.

“I am looking forward to playing with her,” Anna said. “We played together for two years at Franklin. She played center for us, and is still playing center on Duquesne's club team.”

Barnabei has coached both Stephens sisters.

“Sarah was a really good player,” Barnabei said. “She was very different than Anna. Sarah was a faceoff specialist; like a point guard in basketball.”

Anna's favorite subject is physics.

“I've taken both honors physics 1 and 2,” she said. “I really enjoy the topic and find it very interesting since it applies to so many things in life.”

Anna started playing on travel teams (Intrepid, Pittsburgh Premier) two years ago. Last summer, she competed for the U19 National team, along with Hodowanec and Cefola.

The National squad played at Lehigh University against teams from various parts of the country, and compiled a 3-1 overall record.

Franklin Regional qualified for the WPIAL Division I playoffs last season; it marked the team's first playoff appearance since 2011.

The Panthers outscored the opposition by a 60-15 margin in their first four games, and had trailed only once all season.

FR's starting lineup consists of Danielle Hodowanec, Angie Giannangeli and Noelle Boyd at midfield; Stephens, Bononi, Francesca Giacchino and Lauren Callahan at the attack positions; Meghan Callahan, Julia Kukalis, Grace Scherpereel and Christina Hodowanec on defense; and Cefola at goaltender.

Leah Myers, a junior defender, and Elissa Novelli, a sophomore attacker, are two of the Panthers' top reserves.

“We also have a very strong freshman goalie, Kendra Delissio,” Platt said.

There are five seniors, four juniors and three freshmen among the team's cast of starters. A few of the starters sometime switch positions.

“I think playing teams last year like Pine-Richland, Fox Chapel and Quaker Valley, and all the others, has really shaped us and has aided our team in its success this year,” Stephens said. “I think teams like Oakland Catholic, Blackhawk and Quaker Valley will challenge us when we face them, either in the season or the playoffs.”

Along with Stephens' double-digit scoring against North Allegheny and Ellis School, other goal-scores for the Panthers last week were Danielle Hodowanec (7), Giacchino (6), Bononi (4), Giannangeli (3), Christina Hodowanec (1) and Boyd (1).

Danielle Hodowanec, who is closing in on her 100th career goal; Cefola, an Academic All-American; and Stephens are all fourth-year varsity players.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.