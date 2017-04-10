Baldwin's Mazzocco to join WPIAL Hall of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dan Mazzocco has joined an elite group of individuals with ties to Baldwin High School.

Mazzocco, a 2002 Baldwin graduate, last week was among 12 individuals and one team announced as inductees into the WPIAL Hall of Fame.

A distance runner at Baldwin who became a two-time All-American at Penn State, Mazzocco captured PIAA titles in the 1,600-meter event as a sophomore, and the 3,200-meter event as a senior.

During Mazzocco's junior season, his medley relay team achieved All-American status. Mazzocco also was WPIAL and PIAA cross country champion, and won state gold in the indoor mile.

Others with a Baldwin High School connection who have been inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame are Jennifer Flynn-Oldenburg (2007), Carole (Zajac) Tynan (2009), Paul Hindes (2010), Kelly Kovach (2012), Don Yannessa (2014) and Bill Sinning (2016).

Flynn-Oldenburg, a 1996 Baldwin graduate, is considered one of the best all-around female athletes in WPIAL history. She earned 12 varsity letters while competing in volleyball, basketball and softball, and was on teams that won three WPIAL volleyball titles and four WPIAL softball titles.

Zajac Tynan, a 1990 Baldwin graduate, is considered the greatest distance runner in WPIAL history. As a junior and senior, she won WPIAL and PIAA championships in the 1,600 and 3,200 events. She also won WPIAL and PIAA cross country championships both years.

Kovach, a 1991 Baldwin graduate, was a four-year starter in softball and basketball, and a three-year starter in volleyball. She was a member of five WPIAL and two PIAA championship teams.

Hindes was honored by the WPIAL as a coach in girls volleyball, girls basketball and softball. He reeled in five WPIAL titles in volleyball, three in basketball and eight in softball. He also won three state crowns in volleyball, and 16 section championships in the three sports.

Yannessa coached football for 37 seasons at Aliquippa, Baldwin and Ambridge, compiling a 249-137-7 record. He won four WPIAL titles and finished as a WPIAL runner-up three times at Aliquippa, his alma mater.

Sinning, a 1966 Baldwin graduate and Whitehall resident, was an active registered PIAA basketball official from 1972 to 2002, and has been a PIAA soccer official since 2004. He has served as the WPIAL male basketball officials representative since 2006, which includes a seat on the WPIAL board of directors.

The 1989 WPIAL and PIAA champion Baldwin girls volleyball team also was inducted in 2014. The 1989 squad finished with a 51-0 match record, and a 118-2 record in games.

This year's WPIAL induction banquet will take place May 26 at the DoubleTree hotel in Green Tree.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.