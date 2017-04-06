Terrelle Pryor among 2017 inductees into WPIAL Hall of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the new millennium, few athletes captivated the WPIAL quite like Terrelle Pryor.

The nationally recruited two-sport Jeannette superstar, who won WPIAL and PIAA football and basketball titles his senior season and reached the NFL, was among 12 people and one team announced Thursday morning as inductees into the WPIAL Hall of Fame. A recent free agent addition to the Washington Redskins, Pryor was the first high school football player in state history with 4,000 rushing yards and 4,000 yards passing.

On the hardwood, Pryor's 2,285 career points rank ninth among all-time WPIAL basketball scorers.

The 2017 induction class announced at the Heinz History Center also included Robert Cloherty, Jim Collins, Leigh Curl, Brian Generalovich, Dan Mazzocco, Nico Megaludis, Melanie Morgan, Annessa Steele, Joe Thomas, George Novak, Joe Walton and the 1994 McKeesport football team. Blackhawk senior Emmanuel Hilton was the John Challis Award winner and longtime golf committee member Jerry Roman received a Courage Award posthumously.

The inductees will be honored May 26 with a banquet at the Doubletree hotel in Green Tree.

The honorees included two influential WPIAL leaders who will be inducted posthumously. Collins, a WPIAL administrator and former president, was instrumental in creating the WPIAL Hall of Fame. Roman, a steering committee member for 14 years, was a leading advocate for WPIAL golf.

Also among the inductees are two football coaches, Novak and Walton, who found great success.

Novak retired last fall with 306 career victories and six WPIAL titles. He's the only coach in Woodland Hills history, and one of only three coaches in WPIAL history to reach the 300-win mark.

Walton coached in the NFL and NCAA during a career that stretched nearly 50 years. But before that, he was a three-sport standout at Beaver Falls in the 1950s and earned all-state honors for football.

Cloherty, nicknamed “Tick,” was a WPIAL football official for 35 years and officiated WPIAL basketball for 25 years.

Curl was a two-sport standout for North Hills as a basketball and softball star. She went 33-2 as a pitcher over her final two seasons and won a state title as a junior in 1980, when she went 14-0 with a 0.34 ERA. After high school, she was a two-time captain for UConn basketball, and later became the first female team orthopedic doctor in the NFL.

A multi-sport athlete, Generalovich led Farrell to consecutive state titles basketball in 1959-60, and later was a 1,114-point scorer for Pitt, where he's now on the board of trustees. At Farrell, he also was a two-way tackle for the football team and earned an All-American honor.

Mazzocco, a distance runner at Baldwin who became a two-time All-American at Penn State, won state titles in the 1,600 meters as a sophomore and the 3,200 meters as a senior in 2002. As a senior, he also was WPIAL and PIAA cross country champion and won the state gold in the indoor mile.

Megaludis was a four-time WPIAL champion and three-time state champion wrestler at Franklin Regional who lost just once in his high school career and went undefeated his final three seasons. He won an NCAA national title in 2016 at Penn State.

Morgan Miller, a record-setting swimmer at Gateway, won seven individual WPIAL titles and six state titles in the late 1980s. After high school, she was a five-time SEC champion at Florida and won an NCAA title in the 400 freestyle relay.

Steele, a 2000 Butler graduate, was a 10-time WPIAL track champion spread over five different events. She broke the WPIAL record in the 400 meters in 1998, and later celebrated Big 10 team titles at Michigan.