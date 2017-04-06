High school scores, schedules for April 6, 2017
High schools
Baseball
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Burgettstown 14, Avella 4
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Plum, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.; Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Obama Academy at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Carrick at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.; Moon at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Derry, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Yough, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at South Park, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at Uniontown, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Seton-La Salle at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Washington at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Frazier, 4 p.m.; Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.; Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Summit Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.; Northgate at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Leechburg at Vincentian Academy, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Avella at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Clairton at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Cornell at Western Beaver, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Thursday's results
Section 1-AAA
Bethel Park 5, Franklin Regional 4 (OT)
Section 2-AAA
Norwin 13, Hempfield 5
Section 3-AAA
Sewickley Academy 10, North Hills 6
Section 1-AA
Chartiers Valley 16, Winchester Thurston 1
Gateway 13, Seton-La Salle 6
Moon 13, Trinity 6
Quaker Valley 13, South Fayette 7
Section 2-AA
Hampton 13, Freeport 6
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 15, Shaler 1
Indiana 11, Baldwin 8
Girls
Thursday's results
Section 2-AAA
Fox Chapel 16, Freeport 5
Section 1-AA
Oakland Catholic 20, Greensburg Salem 1
Section 2-AA
Quaker Valley 10, Seton-La Salle 9 (2 OT)
Nonsection
Hampton 10, North Hills 5
Softball
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 2
Ellwood City at Avonworth, ppd.
Steel Valley 13, Riverside 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, ppd.
Class A
Section 3
Ellis School at Jeannette, ppd.
Nonsection
Penn Hills at Highlands, ppd
Valley at Southmoreland, ppd.
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Latrobe at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Section 3
North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Plum at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Connellsville at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Trinity at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Montour at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carrick at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.; Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 3:45 p.m.; Freeport at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Northgate at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Section 3
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Frazier at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Neshannock at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Shenango at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m; Vincentian Academy at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Geibel, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Cornell at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Moon, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Marion Center, 4 p.m.; United at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.; West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Armstrong 1
Norwin 3, Latrobe 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0
Plum 3, Gateway 1
Class AA
Section 2
Derry 3, Summit Academy 0
Obama Academy 3, Mars 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Seton La-Salle (n)
South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Steel Valley 0
Nonsection
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at North Hills (n)
