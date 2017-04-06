Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for April 6, 2017

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 10:45 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

High schools

Baseball

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Burgettstown 14, Avella 4

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Plum, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.; Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Obama Academy at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Carrick at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.; Moon at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Derry, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at South Park, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at Uniontown, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Seton-La Salle at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Washington at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Frazier, 4 p.m.; Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.; Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Summit Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.; Northgate at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Leechburg at Vincentian Academy, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Avella at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Clairton at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Cornell at Western Beaver, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Thursday's results

Section 1-AAA

Bethel Park 5, Franklin Regional 4 (OT)

Section 2-AAA

Norwin 13, Hempfield 5

Section 3-AAA

Sewickley Academy 10, North Hills 6

Section 1-AA

Chartiers Valley 16, Winchester Thurston 1

Gateway 13, Seton-La Salle 6

Moon 13, Trinity 6

Quaker Valley 13, South Fayette 7

Section 2-AA

Hampton 13, Freeport 6

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 15, Shaler 1

Indiana 11, Baldwin 8

Girls

Thursday's results

Section 2-AAA

Fox Chapel 16, Freeport 5

Section 1-AA

Oakland Catholic 20, Greensburg Salem 1

Section 2-AA

Quaker Valley 10, Seton-La Salle 9 (2 OT)

Nonsection

Hampton 10, North Hills 5

Softball

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant at Knoch, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 2

Ellwood City at Avonworth, ppd.

Steel Valley 13, Riverside 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, ppd.

Class A

Section 3

Ellis School at Jeannette, ppd.

Nonsection

Penn Hills at Highlands, ppd

Valley at Southmoreland, ppd.

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Latrobe at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Plum at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Connellsville at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Trinity at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Montour at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carrick at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.; Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 3:45 p.m.; Freeport at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Northgate at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Frazier at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Shenango at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m; Vincentian Academy at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Cornell at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Moon, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Marion Center, 4 p.m.; United at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.; West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Armstrong 1

Norwin 3, Latrobe 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0

Plum 3, Gateway 1

Class AA

Section 2

Derry 3, Summit Academy 0

Obama Academy 3, Mars 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Seton La-Salle (n)

South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at North Hills (n)

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

