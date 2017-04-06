Collins gets call to WPIAL Hall of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Longtime WPIAL administrator Jim Collins, a former teacher and coach at Deer Lakes, will be inducted posthumously into a WPIAL Hall of Fame that he was instrumental in creating.

Collins, who died last year, was among the 12 individuals and one team announced Thursday as inductees for the 2017 hall of fame class. The group included two esteemed football coaches in Joe Walton and George Novak, and former Jeannette superstar Terrelle Pryor, who's now in the NFL.

“Eleven years ago, a gentleman had a vision,” said WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley, “that an organization with outstanding athletic accomplishments needed a program to celebrate the illustrious past. Mr. Jim Collins had an unmatched passion and commitment to fulfill this vision, and this passion and commitment resulted in the WPIAL Hall of Fame.”

The inductees will be honored May 26 with a banquet at the Doubletree hotel in Green Tree.

Collins, a former WPIAL president from Natrona Heights, wore the title of assistant to the executive director and was valued for his behind-the-scenes accomplishments before his death in March 2016. His 35-year career in education started as a math teacher at Burrell and Deer Lakes, where he also coached football. Collins later was a principal at Thomas Jefferson.

His adult children, Brian Collins and Leslie Craven, represented their late father Thursday at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum as the new inductees were announced.

“Anything associated with high school sports was something he dedicated himself to,” Brian Collins said. “When this started, he spent countless hours sitting in the basement going through papers.”

The hall of fame was important to Collins, as was the WPIAL scholarship program he oversaw, but he rarely took credit.

“He'd turned (induction) down every year, so he wouldn't be happy about this,” Brian Collins said with a laugh.

Also chosen for induction were athletes Leigh Curl of North Hills basketball/softball, Brian Generalovich of Farrell basketball/football, Dan Mazzocco of Baldwin track, Nico Megaludis of Franklin Regional wrestling, Melanie (Morgan) Miller of Gateway swimming, Annessa (Schnur) Steele of Butler track and Joe Thomas of Uniontown track, game official Robert Cloherty and the 1994 McKeesport football team.

Blackhawk senior Emmanuel Hilton was the John Challis Award winner, and longtime golf committee member Jerry Roman was selected posthumously for a Courage Award.

This was the 11th induction class since the hall was founded in 2007, and this year's inductees were chosen from among 131 nominees.

“I'm overwhelmed,” said Walton, whose coaching career in the NFL and NCAA stretched nearly 50 years. But decades before Walton became head coach of the New York Jets in 1983 or Robert Morris in 1994, he was a three-sport standout at Beaver Falls in the 1950s and an All-American for Pitt football.

“There are so many great athletes and so many great coaches in Western Pennsylvania,” Walton said. “To have this opportunity, it's unbelievable.”

Walton attended the WPIAL announcement inside the Heinz History Center, along with Novak, Cloherty, Hilton, Steele and former McKeesport football coach George Smith.

“I'm humbled by so many great people that are in there; this is the biggest honor of my life,” said Novak, who'll retire this summer with 306 career victories and six WPIAL football titles. He's the only coach in Woodland Hills history, and one of only three coaches in WPIAL history to reach the 300-win mark.

The Wolverines have yet to name his replacement, but Novak said he remains on course to retire in June.

The 1994 McKeesport football team, which featured future NFL linebacker Brandon Short and a fierce defense, won the WPIAL and PIAA Class AAAA titles while allowing little more than a touchdown per game.

Cloherty, nicknamed “Tick,” was a WPIAL football official for 35 years and officiated WPIAL basketball for 25 years.

Curl was a two-sport standout for North Hills as a basketball and softball star. She went 33-2 as a pitcher over her final two seasons and won a state title as a junior in 1980. After high school, she was a two-time captain for UConn basketball, and later became the first female orthopedic team doctor in the NFL.

Generalovich led Farrell to consecutive state basketball titles in 1959-60, and later was a 1,114-point scorer for Pitt, where he's now on the board of trustees. At Farrell, he also was a star two-way tackle for the football team.

Mazzocco, a distance runner at Baldwin who became a two-time All-American at Penn State, won state titles in the 1,600 meters as a sophomore and the 3,200 meters as a senior in 2002. As a junior, his medley relay team achieved All-American status. He also was WPIAL and PIAA cross country champion and won the state gold in the indoor mile.

Megaludis was a four-time WPIAL champion and three-time state champion wrestler at Franklin Regional. He lost just once as a freshman (37-1), and then went undefeated his final three seasons (133-0). He won an NCAA national title in 2016 at Penn State.

Miller, a record-setting swimmer at Gateway, won seven individual WPIAL titles and six state titles in the late 1980s. After high school, she was a five-time SEC champion at Florida and won an NCAA title in the 400 freestyle relay.

Steele, a 2000 Butler graduate who now coaches her alma mater, was a 10-time WPIAL track champion spread over five different events. She broke the WPIAL record in the 400 meters in 1998, and later celebrated Big 10 team titles at Michigan.

Thomas, a Uniontown senior in 1960, won eight WPIAL gold medals and four state titles as a national-caliber distance runner. As a college freshman at Southern Illinois, Thomas won the NAIA national cross country title.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.