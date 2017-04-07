A-K Valley notebook: Saturday invitationals to test athletes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Although track and field athletes get plenty of work done at practice and section meets, sometimes invitationals provide the best gauge for how they stand among their peers in the WPIAL.

A pair of invitationals will test Alle-Kiski Valley athletes this weekend, as Kiski Area and Valley will travel to Latrobe on Saturday for the Latrobe Wildcat/Lady Spartan Invitational. The meet, co-hosted by Latrobe and Hempfield, was postponed from Friday.

Burrell and Highlands, meanwhile, will compete in the TSTCA meet Saturday at West Mifflin.

Kiski Area senior Eric Kennedy, a Penn recruit, won the 800-meter run at Latrobe last season, one of four first-place finishes for the Cavaliers. The boys 3,200 relay also took home the top prize.

Burrell's Lizzie Weimer, an Ashland recruit, won the girls shot put competition at the TSTCA meet in 2016.

Bad break for Raiders

Riverview's status as a Class AA baseball school means the Raiders already draw from a smaller pool of students than many schools in the WPIAL.

The team's 16-player roster took another hit before the season got underway when senior Jake Hanus, likely the team's starting catcher, went down with a broken hand. Hanus batted .305 as a junior, driving in seven runs.

The Raiders (1-3, 1-1), down to 15 players, rallied for their first victory of the season Wednesday, scoring four runs in the seventh inning to beat Sto-Rox, 6-5.

“It's a little battle that we're fighting through right now,” coach Bill Murray said.

Bat wave

Friday brought sub-40-degree temperatures to Western Pennsylvania, leading to postponements across WPIAL baseball and softball.

Several Alle-Kiski Valley teams likely are hoping the weather didn't cool down their hitting success.

The hottest teams at the plate are Deer Lakes baseball, with 39 runs in five games; Deer Lakes softball, with 34 runs in three games; Freeport baseball, with 54 runs in six games; and Freeport softball, with 57 runs in five games. But the Burrell, Kiski Area, Leechburg and St. Joseph softball teams all have cracked double-digit runs in multiple games thus far.

“We're happy with where we are. We kind of laid an egg against Hampton — it was kind of a flukish game for us offensively — but we've been hitting the ball well, and our pitching's been coming around,” said Freeport baseball coach Ed Carr, whose team is batting a combined .401. “The kids are talented players; they're just trying to get their feet wet and confidence at the varsity level. I think coming out fairly fast has given our guys some sea legs and some confidence going forward.”

Auto-Graff signing

Olivia Graff played at a few different locations on the diamond in her time at Highlands, and now she'll take her versatility to the next level.

Graff signed earlier this week to play softball at Carlow, choosing the Celtics over offers from Alderson Broaddus and Mount Union, among others.

A starter since her freshman year, Graff has played outfield, catcher and third base for the Golden Rams. She was recruited for the latter two positions.

Graff, a Valley News Dispatch second-team all-star last season, homered earlier this year against Freeport.

Lancers' lot

A trio of Deer Lakes football players recently signed nonbinding letters of intent to play in college.

Senior quarterback/defensive back David Fleming and senior wide receiver/defensive back Jake Spirnock both committed to Westminster. The pair will join Nino Itri, who committed to the Titans in February.

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Vince Sammartino, the grandson of wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino, committed to Waynesburg.

Fleming surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for Deer Lakes (2-7) and accounted for 13 touchdowns, eight through the air and five more on the ground. Spirnock caught five touchdown passes, and Sammartino caught one touchdown pass and added another via a kickoff return.

Fore score

Deer Lakes senior golfer Connor Chirdon made his college decision, signing a nonbinding letter of intent to play at Westminster.

Chirdon won the Section 3-AA individual golf championship in September, carding a 74 at Pheasant Ridge. He finished 21st at the WPIAL tournament, shooting an 85 at Allegheny Country Club.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.