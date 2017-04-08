Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley high school roundup: Burrell duo shines at track invite

Staff Reports | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 11:39 p.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Burrell's Nikki Scherer and Lizzie Weimer shined at their first major invitational of the season, as each won two events at the Tri-State Track & Field Coaches Association outdoor championships Saturday at West Mifflin.

Scherer, a Pitt recruit, won the 100-meter dash in 12.36 seconds and the 200 in 24.95. Weimer won the shot put with a distance of 42 feet, 1 12 inches and the discus with a throw of 130-9.

The Burrell girls 400 relay placed third, Eliza Oswalt finished fifth in the javelin and Kaylen Sharrow took eighth in the 300 hurdles.

For the boys, Drake Thompson was fourth in the javelin.

Highlands also competed. Logan Crise placed fifth in the boys 400, and Ryan Barr took eighth in the shot put.

The 1,600 relay team placed sixth.

For the girls, Kyla Kelley took fifth in the 3,200, and Jocelyn Gillette finished eighth in the 100 hurdles.

The 400 relay team claimed sixth.

Softball

Kiski Area 3, Plum 0 — The Cavaliers scored twice in the fourth inning and added an insurance run in the seventh to upend Section 1-5A rival Plum.

Kiski Area extended its winning streak to three games and moved the Cavaliers (3-1, 3-1) into second place in the section.

Pitcher Megan Andree struck out seven to earn win. At the plate, she homered and drove in two runs.

Pitcher Abbey Froehlich got the loss for Plum (3-3, 2-2).

