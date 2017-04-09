Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski Valley high school sports lookahead: The week of April 9

William West | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 7:54 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

MONDAY

A title race is taking shape in WPIAL baseball's Section 1-4A, and Freeport and Deer Lakes are involved prominently. The Yellowjackets (5-1, 2-0) will visit the Lancers (4-1, 2-0) for a 4 p.m. matchup.

Valley baseball (3-2, 0-0) will see how its early-season success translates to competing against elite opposition when it travels to Steel Valley (6-1, 1-0) for a Section 1-2A showdown under the lights at 6 p.m.

A week of strong Alle-Kiski Valley softball rivalries begins with Burrell (2-2, 1-1) heading to Deer Lakes (3-0, 2-0) in Section 1-3A action for a 4 p.m. game. The Bucs, Lancers and Freeport (5-0, 2-0) are no strangers to pushing one another for section supremacy year after year.

TUESDAY

Kiski Area softball (3-1, 3-1) already has more wins than in its past two seasons combined, but there's an opportunity for greater satisfaction when the Cavaliers host Penn-Trafford (4-1, 4-1) at 4 p.m. in Section 1-5A action.

One day after Burrell softball (2-2, 1-1) sizes up against perennial power Deer Lakes, it must do the same against Section 1-3A foe Freeport (5-0, 2-0) at 4 p.m.

Riverview softball (3-1, 3-1), which has scored 23 runs and allowed 15 in rattling off three straight wins, visits another team with eventful outings, Bishop Canevin (1-1, 1-1). The Crusaders have won 22-11 and lost 7-6 this season.

In boys volleyball, Deer Lakes goes to Derry at 6 p.m. for the continuation of a long-time rivalry between proud Class AA programs. At least one of the two has reached the WPIAL semifinals since the creation of Class AA in 2007.

Freeport boys lacrosse (2-3), still in search of its first win of the season against a WPIAL opponent, has a good chance of getting the job done at 4 p.m. at home against Greensburg Central Catholic (0-2).

WEDNESDAY

Faced with the tough task of three games in three days, Kiski Area baseball (0-5, 0-1) will know plenty about its pitching depth by the time it visits Fox Chapel (0-6, 0-2) for a 4 p.m. game in Section 1-5A.

Public versus private school competition tends to become a talking point in the Alle-Kiski Valley when Leechburg and St. Joseph go head-to-head, and that might happen again when the baseball and softball teams meet at the Spartans' home fields at 3:45 p.m. St. Joseph baseball (2-2, 0-1) started the season stronger than Section 1-A cohort Leechburg (0-2, 0-0), whereas the Blue Devils softball team (2-1, 2-0) looks stronger than the Spartans (2-1, 1-1) in the early portion of their Section 3-A schedules.

Elsewhere, Burrell baseball (2-2, 1-0) will look to restore some of its luster by knocking off Section 1-3A Steel Valley (6-1, 1-0) at 3:45 p.m. on the road.

THURSDAY

The tension in Section 1-3A softball likely will build to a crescendo when Freeport (5-0, 2-0) visits Deer Lakes (3-0, 2-0) at 4 p.m. The Yellowjackets are 1-8 against the Lancers dating to 2012.

Highlands baseball (0-3, 0-2) went with some ambitious nonsection scheduling when it booked a 4 p.m. home game with Blackhawk (6-0), a 2016 WPIAL Class AAA finalist.

— William West

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.