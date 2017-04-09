Alle-Kiski Valley high school sports lookahead: The week of April 9

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MONDAY

A title race is taking shape in WPIAL baseball's Section 1-4A, and Freeport and Deer Lakes are involved prominently. The Yellowjackets (5-1, 2-0) will visit the Lancers (4-1, 2-0) for a 4 p.m. matchup.

Valley baseball (3-2, 0-0) will see how its early-season success translates to competing against elite opposition when it travels to Steel Valley (6-1, 1-0) for a Section 1-2A showdown under the lights at 6 p.m.

A week of strong Alle-Kiski Valley softball rivalries begins with Burrell (2-2, 1-1) heading to Deer Lakes (3-0, 2-0) in Section 1-3A action for a 4 p.m. game. The Bucs, Lancers and Freeport (5-0, 2-0) are no strangers to pushing one another for section supremacy year after year.

TUESDAY

Kiski Area softball (3-1, 3-1) already has more wins than in its past two seasons combined, but there's an opportunity for greater satisfaction when the Cavaliers host Penn-Trafford (4-1, 4-1) at 4 p.m. in Section 1-5A action.

One day after Burrell softball (2-2, 1-1) sizes up against perennial power Deer Lakes, it must do the same against Section 1-3A foe Freeport (5-0, 2-0) at 4 p.m.

Riverview softball (3-1, 3-1), which has scored 23 runs and allowed 15 in rattling off three straight wins, visits another team with eventful outings, Bishop Canevin (1-1, 1-1). The Crusaders have won 22-11 and lost 7-6 this season.

In boys volleyball, Deer Lakes goes to Derry at 6 p.m. for the continuation of a long-time rivalry between proud Class AA programs. At least one of the two has reached the WPIAL semifinals since the creation of Class AA in 2007.

Freeport boys lacrosse (2-3), still in search of its first win of the season against a WPIAL opponent, has a good chance of getting the job done at 4 p.m. at home against Greensburg Central Catholic (0-2).

WEDNESDAY

Faced with the tough task of three games in three days, Kiski Area baseball (0-5, 0-1) will know plenty about its pitching depth by the time it visits Fox Chapel (0-6, 0-2) for a 4 p.m. game in Section 1-5A.

Public versus private school competition tends to become a talking point in the Alle-Kiski Valley when Leechburg and St. Joseph go head-to-head, and that might happen again when the baseball and softball teams meet at the Spartans' home fields at 3:45 p.m. St. Joseph baseball (2-2, 0-1) started the season stronger than Section 1-A cohort Leechburg (0-2, 0-0), whereas the Blue Devils softball team (2-1, 2-0) looks stronger than the Spartans (2-1, 1-1) in the early portion of their Section 3-A schedules.

Elsewhere, Burrell baseball (2-2, 1-0) will look to restore some of its luster by knocking off Section 1-3A Steel Valley (6-1, 1-0) at 3:45 p.m. on the road.

THURSDAY

The tension in Section 1-3A softball likely will build to a crescendo when Freeport (5-0, 2-0) visits Deer Lakes (3-0, 2-0) at 4 p.m. The Yellowjackets are 1-8 against the Lancers dating to 2012.

Highlands baseball (0-3, 0-2) went with some ambitious nonsection scheduling when it booked a 4 p.m. home game with Blackhawk (6-0), a 2016 WPIAL Class AAA finalist.