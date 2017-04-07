Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for April 7, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 7, 2017, 10:33 p.m.

Updated 50 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Mt. Lebanon 2, Baldwin 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Steel Valley 16, East Allegheny 6

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m; North Allegheny at Shaler, 1 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Plum, 3 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, noon

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m

Beaver at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at South Park, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at California, 1 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at OLSH, 3 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Avella at Sewickley Academy, noon

Nonsection

Charleroi at Belle Vernon, 2 p.m.; Ellwood City at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.; Wilmington at Laurel, 1 p.m.; Southmoreland at Valley, 10 a.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Friday's results

Section 2-AA

CW North Catholic 19, Indiana 1

Mars 18, Aquinas Academy 1

Nonsection

Hampton 8, Butler 7

Pine-Richland 13, St. Michael's 12 (OT)

Upper St. Clair 14, Seneca Valley 1

Girls

Friday's results

Section 3-AAA

North Allegheny 18, Butler 9

Rugby

Boys

Friday's result

Burrell 31, Central Catholic 5

Softball

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin at Fox Chapel, noon

Section 3

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, noon

Class 2A

Section 4

Vincentian Academy at Shenango, noon

Nonsection

Erie McDowell at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.; Riverside at Chartiers-Houston, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Friday's results

Section 1-AAA

Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0

Section 4-AAA

Mt. Lebanon 5, Trinity 0

Friday's summary

Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0

Singles: Everest Yan (FR) d. Mike Taylor, 6-0, 6-3; Vineet Madduru (FR) d. Dustin Butler, 6-0, 6-0; Joseph Bonfiglio (FR) won by forfeit

Doubles: Justin Lindeman/Frank Simpkins (FR) d. Steve Fabian/Tanner Beneke, 6-1, 6-2; Jack Strobel/Terran Ianno (FR) d. Doug Bair/Andrew Leecher, 6-0, 6-0

Volleyball

Boys

Friday's results

Nonsection

Hopewell 3, CW North Catholic 2

Pine-Richland 3, Peters Township 0

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.