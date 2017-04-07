High school scores, schedules for April 7, 2017
Updated 46 minutes ago
High schools
Baseball
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Mt. Lebanon 2, Baldwin 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Steel Valley 16, East Allegheny 6
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m; North Allegheny at Shaler, 1 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Plum, 3 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, noon
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m
Beaver at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at South Park, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at California, 1 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at OLSH, 3 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Avella at Sewickley Academy, noon
Nonsection
Charleroi at Belle Vernon, 2 p.m.; Ellwood City at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.; Wilmington at Laurel, 1 p.m.; Southmoreland at Valley, 10 a.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Friday's results
Section 2-AA
CW North Catholic 19, Indiana 1
Mars 18, Aquinas Academy 1
Nonsection
Hampton 8, Butler 7
Pine-Richland 13, St. Michael's 12 (OT)
Upper St. Clair 14, Seneca Valley 1
Girls
Friday's results
Section 3-AAA
North Allegheny 18, Butler 9
Rugby
Boys
Friday's result
Burrell 31, Central Catholic 5
Softball
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Norwin at Fox Chapel, noon
Section 3
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, noon
Class 2A
Section 4
Vincentian Academy at Shenango, noon
Nonsection
Erie McDowell at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.; Riverside at Chartiers-Houston, 1 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Friday's results
Section 1-AAA
Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0
Section 4-AAA
Mt. Lebanon 5, Trinity 0
Friday's summary
Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0
Singles: Everest Yan (FR) d. Mike Taylor, 6-0, 6-3; Vineet Madduru (FR) d. Dustin Butler, 6-0, 6-0; Joseph Bonfiglio (FR) won by forfeit
Doubles: Justin Lindeman/Frank Simpkins (FR) d. Steve Fabian/Tanner Beneke, 6-1, 6-2; Jack Strobel/Terran Ianno (FR) d. Doug Bair/Andrew Leecher, 6-0, 6-0
Volleyball
Boys
Friday's results
Nonsection
Hopewell 3, CW North Catholic 2
Pine-Richland 3, Peters Township 0
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.