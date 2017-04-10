A-K Valley high school roundup: Kiski Area softball wins 4th straight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Kiski Area softball team is on a roll.

Pitcher Megan Andree struck out 14 batters, leading the Cavaliers to a 4-2 victory over Greensburg Salem in a Section 1-5A game Monday.

Sarah Clever singled three times and drove in two runs for Kiski Area (4-1, 4-1), which won its fourth straight game — the Cavaliers' first such streak since 2013. Andree and Alexa Nagy both doubled.

Apollo-Ridge 4, Riverview 0 — Mollie Charlton pitched a shutout, allowing five hits and striking out three, and also tripled for Apollo-Ridge (1-1) in a nonsection victory. Ashley Geiger doubled and had two RBIs, and Teresa DeSimone doubled. Alyssa Cappa singled twice and stole three bases for Riverview (3-2). Kelsey Phillips took the loss, allowing five hits and two earned runs in seven innings.

Highlands 5, Indiana 3 — The Golden Rams scored five runs in the bottom of the second, knocking off Section 1-4A foe Indiana (2-3, 2-1) for their first win. Emily Cochran doubled, hit a bases-loaded triple and stole home to finish with four RBIs for Highlands (1-4, 1-2). Lauren Torgent also doubled for the Rams. In the circle, Cochran struck out six batters through seven innings to get the win.

Leechburg 25, Geibel 1 (4 inn.) — Lexie Young and Morgan Pierce both collected five hits for No. 3 Leechburg (3-1, 3-0), which plated 16 runs in the fourth inning in a Section 3-A win over Geibel (1-4, 1-3). Pierce had two doubles and Grace Reinke and Kasey Klapheke each tripled for the Blue Devils, who belted 22 hits. Young pitched four innings and struck out seven.

Baseball

Burrell 11, East Allegheny 3 — Luke Virag went 4 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs and was also the winning pitcher for Burrell (3-2, 2-0) in a Section 1-3A win over East Allegheny (0-3, 0-2). Virag struck out eight over four innings. Nick Hwostow had three hits, including a double and two RBIs. Dean Edwards and Nick Kaminski both doubled for the Bucs.

Vincentian Academy 12, Springdale 2 — Dylan Zezza and Levi Hargenrader both doubled, but Springdale (0-3, 0-1) dropped its Section 1-A opener.

Steel Valley 5, Valley 0 — The Ironmen jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead, beating Valley in a nonsection matchup. Andrew Serakowski, Jeremy Iellimo and Dan Antonacci all singled for Valley (3-3, 0-1). Pitcher Anthony Guzzo got the loss for the Vikings, giving up five runs and five hits.

North Hills 14, Kiski Area 2 (6 inn.) — The Indians scored seven runs in the first inning and three more in the second to pull away early in a Section 1-5A game. Tyler Baum got the loss for Kiski Area (0-6, 0-2), giving up nine runs — four earned — through 1 1⁄ 3 innings.

Indiana 5, Highlands 4 (8 inn.) — The visiting Indians tallied a run in the top of the eighth to edge Highlands in a Section 1-4A contest. Brandon Welsh recorded a two-run double in the fifth that gave the Golden Rams (0-4, 0-3) a 4-2 advantage. Bobby Bell drove in the game-winning run for Indiana (2-3, 1-2) with a two-out double.

Union 6, St. Joseph 0 — Union scored three runs with two outs in the third to take control as St. Joseph fell in a Section 1-A matchup. Pitcher Bowen Lambermont gave up five runs through five innings to get the loss for St. Joseph (2-3, 0-2).

Carlynton 14, Riverview 1 (5 inn.) — Riverview committed seven errors and the Cougars jumped out to a 9-1 lead after three innings in a Section 3-2A game. Brandon Davis knocked in Colin McCorkle in the first inning to provide Riverview (1-4, 1-2) with its only run. Pitcher Ben Blacksmith got the loss for the Raiders giving up nine runs through three innings.

Boys lacrosse

South Fayette 12, Freeport 4 — Corey Schrecengost scored a hat trick in Freeport's nonsection loss to South Fayette. Braith Kiser also scored for the Yellowjackets (3-4), and Noah Freeman made 17 saves.

Girls lacrosse

Shady Side Academy 21, Shady Side Academy 4 — Chrissy Conklin scored a hat trick and Hannah Bowman added a goal, but the Yellowjackets fell to Section 2-AAA foe Shady Side Academy. Freeport goalie Cassie Suran had 18 saves.

Boys tennis

Valley 5, Highlands 0 — Valley singles players David Belitskus, Michael Saliba and Alex Ward all won in straight sets as Valley upended Section 3-AA rival Highlands.