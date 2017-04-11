Guido: Son of former Valley standout headed to UNC

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's nothing like being recruited by a national champion.

A Pickerington, Ohio, Central High School senior with local ties will be heading for Chapel Hill.

Sterling Manley, 6-foot-10, 230-pounder signed earlier this year with North Carolina. He is the son of former Valley High School standout Eric “Bones” Manley.

The elder Manley was one of the area's most popular players during his tenure with the Vikings in 1981-84.

Pickerington was in Ohio's final four last month, losing in the state semifinals to Cincinnati Moeller.

With the Atlantic Coast Conference's basketball scheduling format, North Carolina and Manley can be expected to play Pitt at least twice at Peterson Events Center.

By the way, any time North Carolina appears on TV, people ask where the nickname Tar Heels is derived.

With the abundance of pine trees in the state, the needles that fell from the trees have a consistency of tar, pitch and turpentine. When soldiers marched through the state during the Civil War, the needles stuck to their feet, forming a sort of “tar” on their “heels.”

When the University of North Carolina students first published a newspaper, it was called “The Tar Heel,” and the sports teams later applied the term as a nickname.

Internet sports talk

The Alle-Kiski Valley will be one of the May 3 launch sites for a network of internet sports talk.

Valley High School graduate Jonathan Whaley will be the local host of a weekly live sports talk show to be broadcast from the The Sports Page Bar at New Kensington's Quality Inn.

The show will be carried live on the Ultimate Sports Network's website. Fans can access the program by logging on to www.ultimatesportsnetwork.com each Wednesday at 5 p.m.

“The show will discuss professional, intercollegiate and amateur sports as well as examine hot button issues in the sports world from both a national and local point of view from a multicultural perspective,” Whaley said. “It's an aspect that's missing from the typical sports talk show programs that are presently being offered in the Pittsburgh area.”

Also, fans at the Sports Page bar will be able to ask questions for Whaley and his guests during the show, along with internet listeners.

Yours truly is pleased to be invited as Whaley's first guest during the 5 p.m. hour May 3.

“I am excited about being able to present high school athletes as well as sports media members, educators, coaches and former collegiate and professional athletes and other guests,” Whaley said. “Those folks can bring their personal experience and knowledge to bear on our topics.”

Sixteen stations are scheduled to debut the show that week. The Ultimate Sports Network has a goal of building a network of more than 200 sports talk radio sites across North America.

Jordan Geist

If you haven't seen Knoch's Jordan Geist perform, time is running out.

Geist, nationally-renowned shot put performer, is nearing the end of his high school career, but continues to put up huge numbers in his specialty.

Last weekend at the Bojangles Invitational in South Carolina, he set a mark of 74 feet, 10.25 inches. That's slightly behind the national best of this season by Adrian Piperi of The Woodlands (Texas) High School, who has a 74-11.5 mark.

Geist, an Arizona recruit, already owns the WPIAL mark, formerly set by Baldwin's Ron Semkiw in 1972. He set the PIAA meet mark last year at 74-3, shattering the old mark by 4 feet.

Knoch track will be at Mars Thursday and home against Kiski Area next Wednesday.

Geist's final regular season meet at Knoch is slated for April 25.

The WPIAL individual championships will be at Baldwin on May 18 and the state meet is set for Shippensburg University May 25-27.

The national high school mark of 81-3.5 set by Michael Carter of Dallas Jefferson in 1979 isn't out of reach.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.