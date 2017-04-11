Alle-Kiski Valley roundup: Valley baseball team handles Shady Side Academy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It didn't take long for Valley to bounce back from a shutout loss.

Shawn Demharter, Eli Ferres and Andrew Serakowski each drove in two runs, sparking the Vikings to an 11-1, five-inning victory over Shady Side Academy in a Section 1-3A game Tuesday.

Demharter also struck out four batters in five innings to earn the win on the mound for Valley (4-3, 1-1), which lost 5-0 to No. 2 Steel Valley on Monday.

Deer Lakes 5, Indiana 0 ­— Greg Geis pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out seven, as No. 5 Deer Lakes blanked Indiana in Section 1-4A. Jake Kelly went 4 for 4 at the plate for the Lancers (6-1, 4-0), Jake Spirnock doubled and Alex Matter had two hits and drove in two runs.

Mars 3, Kiski Area 2 — Adam Poleski had a two-run single for Kiski Area (0-7, 0-3) in the first inning, but Mars (4-2, 3-0) scored two runs in the second and one in the fifth to score a Section 1-5A win. Anthony Michalski's sacrifice fly scored the go-ahead run for Mars. Nate Kiebler pitched 5 2⁄ 3 innings, allowed three runs and struck out six for Kiski Area.

Vincentian Academy 12, Leechburg 2 (6 inn.) — Mario Leonard homered, but Leechburg (0-4, 0-2) went down to No. 1 Vincentian in Section 1-A play. Sean McGrail had three hits and drove in three runs, and Jimmy Seskey doubled and drove in two runs for Vincentian (3-2, 2-0). Mario Leonard homered and drove in two runs for Leechburg (0-4, 0-2).

Greensburg Salem 12, Highlands 1 (5 inn.) — Jon Thomas, Jayden Yarris, Josh Stuckley and Matthew Cekada each singled for Highlands (0-5, 0-4), which dropped a Section 1-4A game at Greensburg Salem (3-2, 2-2).

Eden Christian 14, Springdale 7 — The Dynamos couldn't overcome four errors, falling in a Section 1-A game. Isaac Kern drove in a run for Springdale (0-4, 0-2). Andrew Hachmeister, Dylan Kingan, David Williams and Marcus Williams doubled for Eden Christian (4-2, 3-0), which scored five runs in the first to take control.

Softball

Leechburg 7, Jeannette 0 — Morgan Pierce pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts and doubled and tripled at the plate for Class A No. 3 Leechburg (4-1, 4-0) in a Section 3 victory at Jeannette (1-4, 1-3). Pierce allowed only three hits. Lexie Young had three hits, including a double, and Grace Reinke singled and doubled.

Highlands 5, Uniontown 1 — Emily Cochran pitched a complete game and struck out eight to lead Highlands (2-4, 2-2) to a Section 1-4A win over Uniontown (0-4, 0-3). Sam Cichello homered for the Golden Rams and had two RBIs.

Apollo-Ridge 15, Northgate 6 — Mollie Charlton had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in five runs as the Vikings (2-1, 1-1) scored a season high in runs in a Section 2-2A victory over Northgate (2-3, 1-1). Charlton also earned the win in the circle, striking out seven batters in seven innings. Sidney Sheaffer had two hits and three RBIs, and Destinee Bowen had two hits and an RBI.

St. Joseph 21, Ellis School 0 (3 inn.) — Serena Edgar went 4 for 4 with three RBIs for St. Joseph (3-1, 2-1), which belted 19 hits in a Section 3-A win at Ellis School (0-4, 0-3). Gabby Porco, Hannah Cook, Shelby Gogal and Courtney Fogle all went 3 for 4. Gogal had two doubles and five RBIs, Porco drove in four runs and Fogle had two RBIs.

Deer Lakes 22, East Allegheny 0 (5 inn.) — Class 2A No. 3 Deer Lakes scored 12 runs in the first inning and cruised to a Section 1 win at East Allegheny (1-3, 0-3). Danielle Huffman went 4 for 4 with a homer, two doubles and five RBIs, and Katelynn Blair was 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Shae Robson had three hits, including a double and three RBIs for the Lancers (4-1, 3-1), and Becca Hoffman pitched five innings, allowed one hit and struck out six.

South Allegheny 13, Valley 4 — Mackenzie Booker hit a three-run homer, but Valley (0-3, 0-3) lost to No. 5 South Allegheny in a Section 1-3A game. Bailey Meyers and Sarah Pribanic homered for South Allegheny (3-1, 2-1).

Bishop Canevin 5, Riverview 4 — The Raiders led 4-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth, but Bishop Canevin scored five runs in the frame to pull out a Section 3-A victory. Alyssa Cappa doubled and drove in a run for Riverview (3-3, 3-2), and Molly Collins added two RBIs. Alex Kopec doubled and knocked in two runs for Bishop Canevin (2-1, 2-1).

Boys lacrosse

Freeport 14, Greensburg Central Catholic 5 — Evan Schaffhauser scored six goals to lead Freeport (4-4) to a Section 2-2A win. Sean Fennel and Braith Kiser had a pair of goals apiece for the Yellowjackets, and Noah Freeman made six stops in goal.