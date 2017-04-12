Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Flemm helps Freeport topple Yough

Staff Reports | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 11:03 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

James Flemm got it done on the mound and at the plate Wednesday.

Flemm doubled three times and drove in four runs, leading Freeport to an 11-1, five-innings victory over Section 1-4A opponent Yough at Freeport Community Park. Flemm also gave up two hits and struck out six batters.

Nevin DeCroo singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Ben Beale singled twice and knocked in a run for Freeport (6-2, 3-1).

Deer Lakes 5, Greensburg Salem 3 — Zach Lubick doubled and drove in a run as No. 5 Deer Lakes defeated Greensburg Salem (3-3, 2-3) in Section 1-4A play. Jake McCaskey tripled and Jake Kelly picked up the win for Deer Lakes (7-1, 5-0).

Derry 16, Highlands 4 (5 inn.) — Derry scored eight runs in the bottom of the third to pull away in a Section 1-3A game. Brandon Welsh got the loss for Highlands (0-6, 0-5).

South Allegheny 10, Valley 6 — The Vikings held a 4-2 lead to start the fifth inning before South Allegheny (2-3, 1-2) rallied with eight runs in the final two frames in a Section 1-4A matchup. Jeremy Iellimo got the loss for Valley (4-4, 1-2), giving up five hits and five runs through two innings. Jake McNabb singled twice.

Steel Valley 6, Burrell 0 — Tanner Cannon pitched a four-hitter, striking out six, as No. 2 Steel Valley (8-1, 3-0) blanked Burrell for a Section 1-3A win. Dean Edwards got the loss for Burrell (3-3, 2-1), giving up five runs and five hits through 5 13 innings.

Fox Chapel 2, Kiski Area 0 — Alex Miles gave up two hits as Fox Chapel (2-6, 2-2) won in a Section 1-5A matchup. Pitcher Korey Shoupe took the loss for the Cavaliers (0-8, 0-4).

Softball

Leechburg 12, St. Joseph 1 — Morgan Pierce threw a complete game and struck out 11 as No. 3 Leechburg won in Section 3-A. Kasey Klapheke doubled twice and drove in a run, while Lexie Young doubled and drove in a run for Leechburg (4-1, 4-0). Brooke Blumer and Daesha Knight added doubles. Serena Edgar and Anna Swierczewski each had a double for St. Joseph (3-2, 2-2).

Boys tennis

Valley clinches section — The Vikings (11-1, 8-0) finished an unbeaten Section 3-AA campaign by beating Burrell and Riverview by identical 5-0 scores Wednesday. No. 1 singles player David Belitskus and No. 3 Alex Ward won both their matches in straight sets, while No. 2 singles player Michael Saliba rebounded from a first-set loss to Burrell's Noor Buchi to win. Giovanni Vigilante and Joseph Guzzo won both their matches in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, while Michael Odrey teamed with Dominic Pic and Sam Barca to win at second doubles.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.