A-K Valley roundup: Flemm helps Freeport topple Yough

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

James Flemm got it done on the mound and at the plate Wednesday.

Flemm doubled three times and drove in four runs, leading Freeport to an 11-1, five-innings victory over Section 1-4A opponent Yough at Freeport Community Park. Flemm also gave up two hits and struck out six batters.

Nevin DeCroo singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Ben Beale singled twice and knocked in a run for Freeport (6-2, 3-1).

Deer Lakes 5, Greensburg Salem 3 — Zach Lubick doubled and drove in a run as No. 5 Deer Lakes defeated Greensburg Salem (3-3, 2-3) in Section 1-4A play. Jake McCaskey tripled and Jake Kelly picked up the win for Deer Lakes (7-1, 5-0).

Derry 16, Highlands 4 (5 inn.) — Derry scored eight runs in the bottom of the third to pull away in a Section 1-3A game. Brandon Welsh got the loss for Highlands (0-6, 0-5).

South Allegheny 10, Valley 6 — The Vikings held a 4-2 lead to start the fifth inning before South Allegheny (2-3, 1-2) rallied with eight runs in the final two frames in a Section 1-4A matchup. Jeremy Iellimo got the loss for Valley (4-4, 1-2), giving up five hits and five runs through two innings. Jake McNabb singled twice.

Steel Valley 6, Burrell 0 — Tanner Cannon pitched a four-hitter, striking out six, as No. 2 Steel Valley (8-1, 3-0) blanked Burrell for a Section 1-3A win. Dean Edwards got the loss for Burrell (3-3, 2-1), giving up five runs and five hits through 5 1⁄ 3 innings.

Fox Chapel 2, Kiski Area 0 — Alex Miles gave up two hits as Fox Chapel (2-6, 2-2) won in a Section 1-5A matchup. Pitcher Korey Shoupe took the loss for the Cavaliers (0-8, 0-4).

Softball

Leechburg 12, St. Joseph 1 — Morgan Pierce threw a complete game and struck out 11 as No. 3 Leechburg won in Section 3-A. Kasey Klapheke doubled twice and drove in a run, while Lexie Young doubled and drove in a run for Leechburg (4-1, 4-0). Brooke Blumer and Daesha Knight added doubles. Serena Edgar and Anna Swierczewski each had a double for St. Joseph (3-2, 2-2).

Boys tennis

Valley clinches section — The Vikings (11-1, 8-0) finished an unbeaten Section 3-AA campaign by beating Burrell and Riverview by identical 5-0 scores Wednesday. No. 1 singles player David Belitskus and No. 3 Alex Ward won both their matches in straight sets, while No. 2 singles player Michael Saliba rebounded from a first-set loss to Burrell's Noor Buchi to win. Giovanni Vigilante and Joseph Guzzo won both their matches in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, while Michael Odrey teamed with Dominic Pic and Sam Barca to win at second doubles.