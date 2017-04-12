A-K Valley athletes of the week: Kiski Area's Megan Andree, Valley's Eli Ferres

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Megan Andree

School: Kiski Area

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Softball

Report card: Kiski Area is riding a five-game win streak due in large part to Andree's performance in the circle. She followed up her 14-strikeout performance in Monday's 4-2 win over Section 1-5A foe Greensburg Salem with a solid outing against No. 2 Penn-Trafford, where she gave up two runs and struck out three batters in a 7-2 win. The win moved Kiski Area (5-1) into a three-way tie for first place in the section. Andree homered and drove in two runs in a 3-0 section win over Plum. She holds a 5-1 record with 0.97 ERA, including 42 strikeouts, through six games. Andree also plays travel softball for the Pittsburgh Predators 16U Gold team.

How long have you been playing softball?

Since I was 8 years old.

You've been dominating in the circle this season. Can you describe your pitching style?

I try to put in everything I have, every inning. My pitching coach teaches me to work on my movement.

The Cavaliers have outscored opponents 38-6 during this five-game win streak. Can you keep this up?

I think we can. We've been working really hard this season.

What's your mindset when you're pitching?

Whenever I'm in the circle, I'm thinking that my teammates are working hard to have my back and I should pitch with everything I have.

What's been your biggest change from your freshman to sophomore season?

I think that would be my approach whenever I'm pitching. I focus on my team having my back.

What's your best pitch?

My screwball.

How far can this team go?

I think we can take the section this year.

Does it feel like Kiski Area softball is underrated?

Yes. I feel like lots of people think they are going to come in and beat us.

Does this year's team have a motto?

Perseverance this year. That's our key word.

Do you have a pitching routine?

I can't throw a fastball as my warmup pitch. I don't like the batters timing my pitches.

What is your mindset going into the batter's box?

I normally don't think about hitting home runs. I just want to help the team out.

What's the strength of this year's team?

I think it's probably our defense. We keep runners from getting on base.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Red, but I'm not allowed to drink it.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Jennie Finch, Ian Cole and Sue Snyder, my pitching coach.

What three words best describe you?

Determined. Hardworking. Motivated.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Pizza.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Structures and design. It's an architect class that I take.

What is something interesting about you nobody knows?

Whenever I'm mad or upset, I go and ride my quad.

Eli Ferres

School: Valley

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Baseball

Report card: In his first season as a Viking since moving from Camas, Wash. last spring, Ferres has been a solid contributor for Valley (4-3, 1-1). He knocked in two runs in a 11-1 Section 1-3A win over Shady Side Academy on Tuesday. A left-handed pitcher, Ferres not only took to the mound in his first WPIAL varsity start and picked up the win, he helped his cause by hitting a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to help secure a 4-3 win over Leechburg last week.

How long have you been playing baseball?

Since I was 6 years old. Since coach-pitch.

Were you nervous in your first varsity start against Leechburg?

I would've been less nervous if I wasn't the starting pitcher.

What's your favorite pitch?

I've got to go with the curveball.

Who is your favorite pitcher?

Clayton Kershaw.

What's the difference between baseball in Washington compared to the WPIAL?

Baseball in Washington, there was way more kids that you had to prove yourself against. There was like 30 kids that tried out for the varsity team.

Is it tough trying to get games in playing in the upper northwest part of the country?

Yes. They only have nine games for their season.

Can you compare the quality of play between the two areas of the country?

Over there, it seemed like they don't try as hard.

What's the strength of this year's Valley team?

We have a very strong infield in my opinion.

What do you miss most about Washington?

It would be how we used to play baseball over there.

What's the difference?

It wasn't really competitive. It was more about friendships.

What's one of the biggest differences you've noticed since moving to Western Pa.?

The weather is way different here. Its sunshine one day and then snow and rain the next.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Green apple.

What three people would you like have dinner with?

My two grandparents; they passed away recently and I never really got to meet them. Clayton Kershaw.

What three words best describe you?

Determined. Competitive. Team-player.

What is your favorite school lunch?

A plain old chicken sandwich.

What's your favorite subject at school?

History.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I choked on a potato chip and a mailman saved me. I was like 2.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.