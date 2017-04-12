Burrell rugby wins annual "Battle of the Valley"

With two defenders bearing down on him, Luke Kastelic ran as fast as he could as he chased after the ball, which was bouncing around on the ground.

Given how he helped Burrell get back into its match with Kiski Valley, he was determined to finish the job.

Kastelic made a split-second decision to kick the ball forward into open space and eventually fell on it in the end zone. It was the final of three straight tries late in the second half that helped Burrell rally from a two-score deficit in a 21-19 victory over Kiski Valley in the fifth annual “Battle of the Valley” rugby match Thursday night at Buccaneers Stadium.

After the match, the Buckheads raised the “Battle of the Valley” trophy in the air and walked out on the field in unison. Burrell took the lead in the series 3-2 and won for the first time in two seasons. It was the closest final score in the series' history. Kiski Valley won last year's meeting 70-7 on its way to winning the club division state title.

“It was a burden off of our chest,” Kastelic said. “When we were in middle school we played for Kiski Valley, and coming back to our home school and winning felt great.”

The Buckheads (2-2) had to sweat a late Kiski Valley (4-2) conversion kick attempt after a try by Logan Treich at the end of regulation, but Jacob Ritchie's two-point try from a difficult angle went wide right.

After Luke Larko scored to give the Titans a 14-0 lead, Kastelic said it was “gut check” time for he and his Buckheads teammates. They responded by moving the ball down the field, and Kastelic found open space to score.

The Buckheads quickly forced a turnover on the next possession and Kastelic again found room to slip into the end zone.

Kastelic played juniors with Kiski Valley before returning to Burrell to play high school rugby, so Titans coach Seth Erwin knew what kind of an impact he could have.

“(Luke) is a dynamic player,” Erwin said. “We tried to say all week to our guys not to let him take over the match, and that's what he did.”

Austin Mele, who made three conversion kicks for Burrell, also played juniors for the Titans. He was happy to help bring the trophy back to the Buckheads.

“They didn't want to lose, but we wanted it back,” Mele said. “We're trying to get this program as strong as they are. People know who Kiski (Valley) is and today we put the Buckheads on the map. We come right out of the high school. We're a small school; you can see that with the classifications for every other sport. We just stick together as brothers. We knew that we could do it.”

Burrell controlled possession for large portions of the first half, using the middle of the field, but was stopped near the goal line on a couple of occasions. Kiski Valley broke through right before halftime when Austin Micko scored a try and Ritchie connected on a conversion kick to make it 7-0.

Burrell plays in the single-school division, while Kiski Valley plays in the club division for teams that pull from multiple schools.

Mele hopes the win can help them push toward a spot in the single-school state playoffs.

“This is a very big win, but we don't want to get too high,” Mele said. “Once you get too high and we start getting above yourself, that's when things start sneaking up on you. We just have to stay calm and continue to play as a team.”

