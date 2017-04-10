Hempfield boys lacrosse continues growing process

Hempfield's boys lacrosse team continues to show signs of growth.

The Spartans, in their third season as a varsity program, hope for even more positive strides this season. Through three games, Hempfield (2-1) nearly matched its win total from last year's 3-8 campaign.

“We haven't seen the growth of numbers, but we've seen the talent that is coming into the program grow. The youth program is starting to feed into the varsity team,” Hempfield coach Ken Orie said. “We're still competing with all the other sports and still not getting the crossover athletes that the other schools get, which makes it difficult to compete at a higher level. In school, the team doesn't quite have the credibility yet. We're hoping this season changes that.”

The team features eight seniors, and many were part of the program's debut four years ago. The Spartans became a varsity program a year after that.

“We're seeing kids mature. Our first season three years ago, we started six freshmen. All of those freshmen are now juniors and a little older and wiser,” Orie said. “The same thing goes with our seniors. When we started the program, we had one senior and one junior in the starting lineup. The rest were sophomores and freshmen. All of those players are really maturing.

“The first year, we focused a lot on just catching and throwing. Now, with the level of talent we have, we can run plays and different offenses. We don't have to spend so much time working on the fundamentals of the game,” he continued. “It's nice when you get to that level, and the kids respond to game talk and game situations. We still have players who show up for the first day of practice without any equipment or a lacrosse stick, but I can still work with them.”

Hempfield beat Seton-La Salle and Allderdice to open the year. The Spartans dropped a 12-8 decision to Penn-Trafford to begin Section 2-AAA play. Despite the loss, Hempfield gained confidence.

“That was the strongest showing against one of the top teams,” Orie said. “It was very positive. Even though we did lose, the guys came off the field viewing it as a win. It was a close game. You could see the worry on some of the Penn-Trafford players' faces, which we're not used to seeing.”

Jack Soles, Anthony Manno, Dom DeRiso, Luke Weir and Kane Mills, who missed the first three games with an injury, are at attack. Jeff Yurek and Isaiah Forsythe are at midfield. Jacob Stairs, Andrew Fox, Luke Fichner, Eli Wetzel and Lucas Ali are on a revamped defense this season. Jacob Harrison is a four-year starting goaltender.

“Without him, we wouldn't be nearly as competitive,” Orie said.

Orie has coached many of the players from the youth level to high school.

“I am just really excited about what this team can do. I've been coaching some of these kids upwards of 10 years now,” he said. “It's been a real unique experience not only watching them develop as players but as young men, as well.

“We want to thank the administration for taking a leap into making us a varsity sport in a day when most people have to cut back on things. We hope to continue to grow.”

