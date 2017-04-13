Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Apollo-Ridge softball earns 3rd straight win

Staff Reports | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 11:12 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge's first four games of the season were postponed by weather, but the Vikings are making up for lost time.

Mollie Charlton went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs as Apollo-Ridge rallied for a 12-8 victory Thursday over Section 2-AA foe Greensburg Central Catholic.

Teresa DeSimone added three hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Vikings (3-1, 2-1), who scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and posted their third consecutive victory. Sierra Barr had a pair of doubles.

Riverview 16, Ellis School 0 (4 inn.) — Allura Jendrasik came within a single of the cycle, going 3 for 3 with a double, triple, homer and six RBIs in a victory over Section 3-A opponent Ellis School (0-6, 0-5). Christina Fiore also went 3 for 3 for Riverview (4-3, 4-2) with a double and three RBIs. Kelsey Phillips added a double and RBI and also earned the victory in the circle, striking out four in four innings.

Kiski Area 2, Armstrong 0 — Megan Andree pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters, as the Cavaliers (6-1, 6-1) picked up their sixth consecutive victory in Section 1-5A play. Jesse Simendinger went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Kiski Area.

Burrell 13, Valley 7 — The Bucs (4-3, 3-2) bounced back from Wednesday's shutout loss to Freeport, finishing with 15 hits in a Section 1-3A win over rival Valley. Brittany Dunn led the way with three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. Kelly Nitowski and Alaina York added three-hit performances, including a double, Maia Ferra tripled, and Kayla Santucci doubled. Kaitlin Capo singled three times for Valley (0-4, 0-4).

Baseball

Valley 15, Riverview 7 — Andrew Serakowski had three hits and drove in five runs to help Valley (5-4) pick up a nonsection victory. Jake McNabb finished with two hits and five RBIs, and Eli Ferres struck out two while picking up the win. Colin McCorkle had two hits for Riverview (1-6).

Union 4, Springdale 2 — Camiren Cicolini allowed one earned run over six innings pitched, but four errors hampered Springdale (0-5, 0-3) in a Section 1-A loss at Union (4-2, 2-1). Levi Hargenrader had a double for the Dynamos.

Blackhawk 11, Highlands 0 (5 inn.) — The Golden Rams (0-7) were limited to one hit by Blackhawk pitcher John Nixon, who struck out 12 in five innings in a nonsection game. Jimmy Nixon, John's older brother, had a grand slam for Blackhawk (10-0) in the first inning.

